SALEM — The West Salem Titans dove successfully into their 2021-22 swim season last week.
The girls took first place and the boys were second in a relay meet involving the Salem high schools.
“We figured out some things with a couple of kids as far as where we can use them. It was a pleasant surprise,” West Salem coach Dan Evans said of the meet. “It’s always a puzzle to figure out, and we found a few pieces to the puzzle.”
Using their numbers came big for the Titans in the relay meet Friday at Kroc Center. West Salem’s girls totaled 517 points, outdistancing South Salem, which was second with 430. South Salem’s boys had 420, and West Salem finished with 317.
“I told our kids that if we fill all the events (nine for girls, nine for boys), our chances go up,” Evans said. “And that’s what we did. We only won two or three events, but we had the most teams entered.”
West Salem’s next meet will be back at Kroc Center on Friday against Sheldon.
Evans said he expects a close competition.
“They have about 58 people on their team, and we have 57, though not everybody will be there,” Evans said.
• Dallas competed against North Salem and Silverton last week at Kroc Center.
Dragons coach Sean Condon was happy to see all of his swimmers post personal bests.
“We’ll continue to build on that foundation and get stronger over the next few weeks before our next meet after Christmas break,” Condon said.
A point of emphasis for that season opener was also “seeing how the others swim and how they can help, tweak and encourage their teammates to make their relay team stronger for upcoming meets.”
