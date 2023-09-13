One week into Mid-Willamette Conference play and it appears the Panthers’ varsity volleyball team’s upcoming grind will be as tough as advertised.
The Panthers (0-2, 3-3) were on the road last week. Where they were swept by Lebanon on Sept. 5 and then by South Albany on Sept. 7.
“We play in the toughest Class 5A conference in the state. I didn’t have any idea, going in, what to expect,” said Brad Saindon, the team’s first year coach. “But I did know three of the final four (at last year’s state tournament) were from our league, and that Crescent Valley, which is also in our league, is the defending state champion.”
That’s hardly reassuring for a team that it’s in rebuilding mode, like Central is.
“We’re getting beat because the teams we’re playing are just better than we are. There’s nothing wrong with that,” said Saindon. “We’ve just got to keep getting better, and I feel like we are. It’s just that (the players) measure progress in wins and losses. Whereas I, from a distance, can say we are better at that and we are better at that, but it still hasn’t put us over the top for a win.”
The Panthers don’t have the height of other teams. So Saindon believes the team’s strengths, once fully developed, will be in serving, passing and communicating.
“We spend a lot of time working on serving and passing because the other team is serving so hard at us and we’re just having trouble getting in front of it and passing, and that’s really our best weapon against other teams that are better than we are. So serving and passing,” he said. “And we’re also working on communication. We give up points because the ball falls between two people.”
Winning ways begin at practice.
“We’re trying to hit the ball harder,” he said. “We need to be able to defend balls that are coming at us harder than we are used to. So we’ve got to learn to do that at our own practice.”
Success in volleyball is relatively simple, at least in theory.
“Volleyball is fighting gravity,” said Saindon. “We’re always trying to keep the ball off the ground. But gravity always wins. So it’s a game of errors, really. Most of the good things about volleyball are team oriented. I make a good pass. You make a good pass. We all celebrate.”
The downside is that mistakes are more person-oriented.
“But the errors are on you. You missed that serve. You shanked that pass. It’s all very individualized. So it’s kind of a different mindset,” he added. “You’ve got to get used to it. You’re going to make errors. Errors happen, and how I bounce back from an error I just made is going to make a difference. It’s easy to say, hard to do.”
Saindon encourages his team to take chances.
“If we’re not making mistakes, we’re not trying to get better. We’re not taking risks. We’re not being bold.”
The girls hosted No. 2 Silverton yesterday (Tuesday) with results from that match appearing in next week’s paper.
As for this week’s action, they’re home Thursday against No. 3 West Albany, travel to the Sprague Tournament on Saturday and then host Corvallis on Tuesday. Conference play begins at 6:30 p.m.
