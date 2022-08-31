Itemizer-Observer
Perrydale football doesn’t have a ton of depth, but the Pirates do have experience, talent and potential going into the 2022 season.
Quarterback Wyatt Burg returns for his senior season.
Coach Steve Mabry has multiple options for players who can carry the ball.
And the offensive line “is probably one of the better groups we’ve had in quite a few years, and our defensive line will be very solid as well,” Mabry said.
The coach is happy to have six-plus players who have started a lot on varsity.
Perrydale’s eight-man season starts at 7 p.m. Friday with a trip to Falls City for a nonleague game. Given lower numbers at Falls City, that looks like it will be a six-man game.
On Sept. 9, Perrydale plays its home opener. The Pirates will take on Crosspoint Christian at 7 p.m.
Other nonleague games are Sept. 15 against Butte Falls at North Eugene and Sept. 23 against Ione at Arlington.
The five-game Class 1A Special District 1 North Division season begins with Falls City at Perrydale on Sept. 30. The Pirates then go to Myrtle Point, return home to face Alsea and Mohawk, and wrap up the regular season Oct. 28 at St. Paul.
Burg is a 5-10, 150-pounder who was third team all-division last season, behind two highly touted quarterbacks.
“This is the first time we’ve had an experienced QB since Daniel Domes was a three-year starter,” Mabry said. “We put in some packages late last year to showcase Wyatt a little. He’s pretty shifty, has good speed, and his accuracy has improved a lot. We’ll do a lot of read-option with him this year. We just have to keep him healthy.”
The ground game will be key, as always.
“In eight-man, you have to be able to run the ball,” Mabry said.
Mason Crawford, Brandon Lux and Connor Graber figure to get the most carries.
Crawford is a 6-1, 65-pound senior with good speed and athletic ability; he’s also likely to play at outside linebacker.
Lux is a 5-11, 180 junior who had a couple of 100-yard and multiple touchdown games last season; he can double at cornerback. Lux was third team all-division as a running back in 2021.
Graber, a 5-11, 175 junior, could wind up in a role somewhat similar to that of 2021 standout Kaej Haynes, who graduated along with top running back Finn Janesofsky. Graber also was a second-team all-division defensive player last year, ranking third in tackles on the Pirates. He’ll probably play mostly this season as a tight end and defensive end/middle linebacker.
The linemen include third-year starter Erik Danka, a 6-0, 185 junior two-way end. He caught a few TD passes last season.
Senior Noah Kroeker was second team all-division on the O-line a year ago. He checks in at right guard 6-0, 200. “A tremendous kid and good student,” Mabry said.
Center Carter Marsters is a returnee and is 5-10, 210.
Seth Riley, a 5-7, 190 junior, should get playing time up front.
Con Lunch-Gilmore is a sophomore, 6-0 and 155, and can play defensive end and tight end and back up Burg at QB. “He’s our jack of all trades,” Mabry said.
Junior Brody Cruickshank, 5-11 and 155, plays defensive end and some running back. He’s bouncing back from a broken collarbone suffered at the start of last season.
A freshman, Gaige Huff, joins the team as a 5-8, 145-pound backup running back and secondary member.
Chris Gubrud and offensive coordinator Troy Trembly are the assistant coaches.
Perrydale was 4-5 overall and 2-2 in league play last season. The Pirates, who were ranked 15th in the state, got to the playoffs but fell 70-34 in the first round to Powder Valley, which went on to place second.
Twelve teams automatically qualify for state in 1A 8-man football, with four others to be added to the bracket based on their state rankings. Special District 1 gets four automatic qualifiers; in addition to Perrydale and the North Division, SD-1 has a South Division consisting of Bonanza, Butte Falls, Camas Valley, Chiloquin, Crosspoint Christian, Lost River and Prospect Charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.