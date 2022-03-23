The timing of bear emergence will vary in parts of the state depending on winter snowpack and spring conditions. In areas that saw lighter snowpack and a milder winter, such as the coastal units, bears already may be active and feeding in lower elevations.
In some units in the NW and SW areas green up is already underway. Once green up begins, bears won’t be too far behind. Other locations, especially at higher elevations, won’t be accessible until May.
