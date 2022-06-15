Itemizer-Observer
The recent Oregon high school state track and field championships had countless impressive performances.
None were as unique and universally appreciated, though, as that turned in by the host facility.
“Hayward Field is pretty awesome,” said Brad Garrett, the assistant executive director in charge of track and field.
Historic Hayward always has been impressive, but with its recent multi-million-dollar renovation for the 2022 World Championships and other events, it provided the preps with even more of a world-class venue.
It was easy for athletes and coaches to catch the new, expanded and colorful vibe of the stadium, which, in its previous lifetime, opened for football in 1919 and track and field in 1921.
“It was amazing to be at Hayward Field after two years away,” Central coach Eli Cirino said, referring to the pandemic years. “Our kids had a blast just being there and getting to experience track and field in that environment.”
“It was great for the kids to see the best facility in the world,” Dallas coach Bill Masei said. “Hayward Field has always been a special place, but now it’s even more so. It’s a great venue and gets the athletes really excited.
“I hope that for our younger kids it fuels the enthusiasm for them to get there again and that that will be contagious for the other kids on the team.”
Garrett also praised the University of Oregon all-around.
“The facility itself, the attention to detail, it all was really well done,” he said. “They created an amazing space for the spectator experience. I don’t know if there’s a bad seat. The sound, the acoustics, the visuals with the scoreboards. It’s a sensory experience that makes the OSAA championships something very special.
“The meet has over 300 officials and volunteers working over three days, and the university’s entire staff is there working to make it go smoothly and top-notch.”
The one thing Garrett said he heard that people missed from previous years was how the awards stand used to be in front of a big scoreboard that showed the eight placers and their marks. The awards stand had to move to the javelin area under Hayward’s new configuration.
“The old awards stand position lended itself to some classic photos, but that was about the only thing we’ve had to sacrifice for everything else,” Garrett said.
The costs in using Hayward Field, shuttles, security and the Athletic Timing system are way above that when using an Oregon City High School, but Garrett said he believes it’s worth it to the OSAA.
“I don’t see the OSAA ever leaving Hayward Field,” he said.
The state track and field meet, for all classifications, Class 6A to 1A, brought 2,342 athletes representing 248 schools.
“It’s a unique OSAA event,” Garrett said. “The kids check in the same way all the big-time athletes do. They warm up the same places those world-class athletes do.
“We’ll end up losing money on the meet, but I don’t see the OSAA ever changing that.
“The thing is, it’s a marquee OSAA event. It is lifelong memories for those kids, coaches and parents. Lifelong memories. It’s a place people do not forget.”
