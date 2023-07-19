Climate and sport go hand in hand. Who can forget the “frozen tundra” of Packers’ stadium? Or “the autumn winds” coined by NFL Classic Flims’ John “The Voice of God” Facenda. Well, now you can add from the scorching pickleball courts of Dallas, “If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen.”
For the pickleball athletes who competed in the 2023 Dallas Pickleball tournament July 14-16, a modern take is that “they cooked” in the heat or played through it.
The extreme over the weekend was the 93-degree temperature. And the zone within the pickleball court, known as “the kitchen” was scorching literally with action. For those unaware of one of the fastest growing sports, according to USAPickleball.org, “the game is a paddle sport that combines badminton, tennis and ping pong.” In fact, a few of the competitors in this event went on to say that it’s a “life sized ping pong game” but its full-sized court is about a quarter of the size of a tennis court.
The dimensions of the game’s court features a 20-foot baseline, and 44-foot sideline. There’s also a non-volley rectangular zone, home of the kitchen. The centerline area, which is 15 feet from the baseline to the kitchen, is where players will primarily preside over most of the game. A player cannot stand in the kitchen, except for when the ball bounces once in there. A player can then step in and hit the ball but only once it bounces. Then they must step out after they return it to the opposing player(s). Players must serve only underhand. After service, they can hit any way they like but the game is performed and mostly won underhanded. A score of 2-3-1 is (2) being your team’s score, (3) the opponents score, and (1) the service. Each team gets two services.
Pickleball’s origins can be traced to the 1960s in Bainbridge Island, Washington where a couple of families got together to help create it.
“A couple of families invented it because they felt their kids were bored,” said Susie Buckingham, who is the secretary of the Oregon Pickleball Club. “So, it was not even an older person’s sport to begin with and contrary to urban legend, it wasn’t named after the dog. The dog was named Pickles but that came later.”
Pickleball landed in Arizona shortly thereafter, where retired folks took up the sport and eventually brought it to Polk County.
The name itself derives from rowers and former rowers from Washington. And according to the USA Pickleball website, Joan Pritchard, the widow of pickleball founder Joel Pritchard, “The name of the game became Pickle Ball, after I said it reminded me of the Pickle Boat in crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats.”
Around 2013, the tennis courts of Dallas, located at 1005 SE Barberry Ave, were where the first pickleball games took off in the area.
The courts have hosted every tournament thus far. These courts stand next to the Dallas Aquatic Center.
But it was in 2017, when the Dallas Pickleball club along with Mayor Brian Dalton and the rotary club established plans to build four courts across the street from that very tennis area.
Over the years since 2013, after a few meetings, negotiations between city members, current club members and the director of development, grounds were then excavated with the help of the national guard and construction officially began on Aug. 30, 2017.
Three annual tournaments later, the sport was the biggest event in Dallas this past weekend. There, at the two main tennis courts, lines were redrawn to accommodate a maximum of four pickleballers to one court quadrant.
At a certain point in the middle of all the heat, all courts were filled, amounting to 16 matches, totaling 32 players of a variety of skill levels and ages.
Some were even there just for fun. Meanwhile, across the road, the two courts that were made for pickleball, simultaneously had 8 players active at a given moment.
The tournament itself this year only saw doubles competition. However, the game also involves singles as well.
This year, 202 individuals signed up to play at varying levels.
Men’s and women’s doubles levels were 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and finally at 4.5 and above. The higher the number, the higher the degree of difficulty. For the 3.0 level in women’s, the age level was set for 60 and any age could compete in all other levels. For the levels in the men’s brackets, most could include ages 10 and above. Then there were mixed doubles, where the age range varied.
Several participants who spoke about the competitive aspect as well as the fun element being primarily why people play.
“Within the pro division they’ll go up to 5.0, 5.5 and higher than that even” said Matt McDonough who recently took up the sport, playing in the Oregon Cup against the top Pickleball players in the state. “I was in the bottom portion of that tournament. And I placed second place in the first (Dallas) tournament. But I’m not that good,” he said poking fun at himself. “Take a guy like Enrique Ruiz who’s been in the Oregon Cup and is renowned as one of the best in the country.”
Ruiz is in the Pickleball Hall of Fame, won nationals and played in the tournament.
The tournament can also mix the age groups for teens to team them with their parent.
“But that’s what’s fun about the sport, is the different age divisions, so you can play within or out of your athletic ability” said McDonough.
Perhaps the showcase of high athletic ability belonged to Ashley Bakkala and Kaui Stanfield. The pair went on to gold medal in their women’s double’s tournament. Bakkala and Stanfield have only played together for about a year. Stanfield started 12 years ago, but recently made another go at it.
“I seriously picked it up again a year and three months ago,” she said.
Bakkala became active in pickleball in middle school, gaining more ground in 2019 and has been pickleballing ever since.
The duo was in the 4.5 level bracket, the highest level for the women’s competition. In the final, they were matched against Virginia Hayley and Jess Morgan who took them to a serious second set and one of the longest rally’s in the final day of the tournament.
The former eased in the first set, winning 11-4. Stanfield’s set up and Bakkala’s returns were a finite tandem as they kept the volleys to what Stanfield described as “tight.” But Hayley and Morgan tested them late in one of the final games. The final score was 11-8 in the second set.
“I think we just have that calm demeanor, where we never get mad, rather, we support each other, positive vibes, positive comments. It’s understanding, moving on the next point,” said Stanfield.
The level of competitive spirit is what makes pickleball exciting for so many participants.
“This is a cool sport because it’s literally a sport anybody can get into. I’ve played against a 12-year-old as well as an 80-year-old,” Bakkala said.
Susan Buckingham mirrored those words saying, “I think to me what’s fun about this sport is that you can play at Matt’s level, but you can play at any level and have fun. But it’s an easy sport to learn and a hard sport to master.”
Where many racket sports involve power to win points, this paddle sport is all about finesse and strategy, two key things the duo possessed.
“It’s all about placement over power,” the women concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.