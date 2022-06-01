Co-champion Dallas put three players on the all-Mid-Willamette Conference softball first team while Central landed two players on that top squad.
From Dallas, sophomore Kadence Morrison, junior Chloe Zajac and sophomore Katie Buchholz were first-teamers.
Central’s selections were senior Peyton Foreman and sophomore Kaitlyn Brian.
Also honored from Dallas: second-team picks Brook Dunkin, Kaelyn Golden and Jordan Cresswell, all sophomores.
And from Central, freshmen Hadley Craig and Lily McCormick made honorable mention.
The Dragons had a very young and well-balanced roster, and Morrison was the ace of their pitching staff. She was 12-2 in league with a 1.21 earned-run average and .155 batting average against. In 86 2/3 innings, she gave up 48 hits, walked 25 batters and struck out 137.
Zajac played shortstop and batted .400. She had a team-high five doubles and team-leading 16 RBIs.
Buchholz, whose season ended early with a knee injury, was Dallas’ center field and hit .429, scoring 12 runs in eight games.
Dunkin played mostly right field, Golden was the second baseman and Cresswell served as the catcher.
Dunkin hit .400, drove in 10 runs and scored 18 runs.
Golden batted .333, with 15 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Cresswell hit .327 and teamed with Morrison to form one of the strongest batteries in the state.
“All of our players are a true definition of a student-athlete,” Dallas coach Brandi Jackson said. “They are perform at a high level, both on the field and more important in the classroom. They have all played a large role in the success of our season and continue to positively represent our program and Dallas High School.”
Central’s Foreman was a standout catcher with plenty of punch. She hit five home runs, drove in 18 RBIs and had percentages of .512 (batting), .902 (slugging) and .496 (on-base).
“Peyton was an incredible leader for us this season,” said Central’s Jessie Isham, who has stepped down after one season as coach. “She really helped to control the pace of the game behind the plate and kept a positive attitude while bringing runners around on offense.”
Brian, a third baseman for the Panthers, also hit with power, smacking seven homers as she drove in 20 runs. She finished with a .920 slugging percentage while hitting .489 and generating a .500 on-base percentage.
“Kaitlyn was a force to be reckoned with, both offensively and defensively,” Isham said. “She’s a very strong athlete, mentally and physically, and we could always count on her to come through in any situation.”
Craig took over as Central’s shortstop.
“Earning the starting role in that position as a freshman is rare and really fun to see,” Isham said. “Hadley was consistent for us all season and is just an all-around phenomenal athlete.”
Craig hit .308 and had a .400 on-base percentage. She also had 10 RBIs.
McCormick was Central’s main pitcher but wound up on the MWC honorable mention list as a position player because of her stats on offense. She batted .463 and totaled 14 RBIs, with four home runs.
“Lily has a lot of raw talent that will continue to develop throughout her next three years at Central,” Isham said.
West Salem softball
In the Mountain Valley Conference, the Titans got freshman infielder Mya Ward on the all-star first team.
Ward hit .523, with an on-base percentage of .618. She was successful on all nine of her stolen-base attempts and drove in 15 runs.
Also for West Salem, junior Mia Zachary was a second-team catcher and freshman outfielder-pitcher Braeli Martin made the second team in the outfield.
Zachary hit .426 and had an on-base percentage of .534. She was 14 for 14 on stolen bases and totaled 13 RBIs.
Martin hit .390 and had a .500 OBP, with four home runs and 15 RBIs.
Three Titans earned honorable mention: junior Bella Elliott, senior Shelby Chapman and sophomore Celina Ball. All were infielders.
Elliott finished with a .278 batting average and .409 on-base percentage, driving home 11 runs.
Chapman hit .200 with a .308 OBP and six RBIs.
Ball batted .250, posted a .382 on-base percentage and had nine RBIs.
Perrydale softball
Two Pirates received all-Class 1A Special District 1 softball team acclaim.
Senior catcher Jenna Tompkins was voted to the first team.
Junior pitcher Courtney Reed was a second-team pick.
Tompkins hit .511, with 21 RBIs. She had eight doubles, one triple and one home run.
“Losing Jenna to graduation will be really tough,” coach Chris Gubrud said. “She leads by example and has a really good skill set. Replacing a four-year starting catcher is never easy.”
Reed did almost all of the pitching for Perrydale. She had a 4.90 ERA and was productive on offense, too, batting .311 and driving home 12 runs.
“Courtney pitched her heart out, with a sometimes shaky defense behind her,” Gubrud said. “She never got down or frustrated, she just kept pitching. I admire that about her.”
