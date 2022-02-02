Itemizer-Observer
The Central Panthers captured first place in three individual weight classes to finish seventh in the Tod Surmon/Mid-Valley Classic on Friday at South Albany.
Freshman Case Merritt won his bracket at 113 pounds. Junior Ethan Dunigan took first at 152. Senior Joseph Pearson claimed the title at 182.
Merritt won his championship match on a pin with 18 seconds remaining over Zander Campbell of South Albany.
Dunigan won his final at 3:28 by pin over Daniel Jaramillo of Ridgeview.
Pearson’s closing victory came by pin in 1:30 against Ramie Halbrook of South Albany.
Also, for Central, senior Manuel Vela was third at 170 and junior Jose Lugo fifth at 182.
The Panthers were one of 15 teams in the tournament. They totaled 95 points.
The top six were Sandy (144 1/2), Philomath (140), Mountainside (133), South Albany (128 1/2), Ridgeview (118 1/2) and Southridge (115 1/2). Junction City placed eight with 80 1/2 points.
Central coach Arnold Garcia had praise for other wrestlers on the team as well, including 138-pounder Liam Sievers, a senior, and 132-pound junior Trevyn Lilly, both 1-2 in the tourney.
“They’re all making gains, making progress,” Garcia said of his team. “Guys like Liam and Trevyn are peaking at the right time, for the district meet.”
Also Friday, junior Issabell Branske placed third in the girls 100-pound class, posting a 2-2 mark, with both wins by pin.
And, in the JV tournament, junior Landon Anderson was third at 126, freshman Tristan Stevens fourth at 220, junior Abraham Hernandez fifth at 145 and junior Maximo Villanueva sixth at 182.
The one bit of bad news for the Panthers is the loss of freshman Jake Merritt, who according to Garcia will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Dunigan, who finished second in the state last year at 145 pounds, is continuing his push to contend for a title. He ran his season record to 30-6 (25 pins) by going 3-0 in the Mid-Valley Classic.
The Panthers had a dual meet wiped out last week with Lebanon due to COVID-19 protocols. That dual has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lebanon.
Central’s busy week includes a 6 p.m. Friday dual meet at North Salem, and Branske will compete Friday and Saturday in the regional girls tournament hosted by West Albany.
Dallas Wrestling
The Dallas Dragons took part in the 19-team Reser’s Tournament of Champions hosted by Liberty High in Hillsboro. They placed 12th with 85 points.
Many of the best wrestling programs in the state were represented, including top Class 6A squads.
“It’s far and away the toughest tournament in the state,” Dallas coach Tony Olliff said.
Newberg won with 287 ½ points. Crescent Valley was second with 241 ½. Thurston, which defeated Dallas in a recent nonleague dual meet, was third with 173. Redmond was one spot ahead of Dallas, scoring 99 ½ points. Right behind Dallas and 13th was Crater with 82 points.
For the Dragons, junior Eli Nava finished third in the 220-pound class, junior Emiliano Rocha placed fourth at 195, and junior Isaac Jones was sixth with 132 points.
Nava’s only loss came by a 6-1 decision in the quarterfinals to Hayden Hampton of Newberg. Nava came back and won four matches, all by decision, improving his season record to 22-8.
“I’m pretty proud of him,” Olliff said.
The match for third place was 0-0 against Jayden Cobb of Crescent Valley through two periods. Cobb chose to start in the down position in the final period, but he wasn’t able to escape. Nava went on to win 6-0.
“Eli cradled him twice and was tenacious on top,” Olliff said.
Rocha lost in the quarterfinals, to Earl Ingle of West Linn, then won three straight before dropping the third-place match to Ingle again. Rocha is 24-9 this season.
Jones fell by technical fall in the quarterfinals to Crescent Valley’s DJ Gillett. Jones won his next two matches by decision. He then lost in the consolation semifinals and the fifth-place bout, both by decision. Jones is 24-11 this season.
Owen Hess also scored well for the Dragons, upping his season record to 16-9 with four victories.
Freshman Arik Brecht Crabtree at 285 was the fifth and final Dragon to advance to Saturday’s competition and a shot at placing.
While the Reser’s tournament was wrapping up on Saturday, the Dragons’ No. 2 wrestlers at the various weight classes were at the Glide Tournament, along with Dallas’ girls wrestlers.
Freshman Ivy McIntosh won the girls 115-pound weight class, and boys freshman Sully Hill was a winner at 120.
Sophomore Andrew Craven gave Dallas a second at 138.
The Dragons’ boys finished second out of 16 teams.
Also last week, the Dragons defeated North Salem in a dual meet, 57-15. Dallas finished the league dual season with only one loss to Crescent Valley.
Dallas won all but three weight classes against North Salem.
West Salem Wrestling
West Salem dropped a 6A Mountain Valley Conference dual meet at South Salem 48-27 last week.
The Titans’ point scorers were senior Blane Miller, senior Connor Everetts, senior Zachary Henderson, sophomore Jake Bloomfield and sophomore Derek Brager.
Miller won by forfeit at 106 pounds. Everetts scored a 6-3 decision at 113. Henderson won by disqualification at 145. Bloomfield pinned his 152-pound opponent in 1:33. Brager won by pin at 1:28 in the 285-pound match.
West Salem then went to the Winter Warrior Memorial Tournament at Tualatin and finished 10th among 19 teams.
Tualatin won with 353 ½ points. McMinnville was second at 265 ½. Lebanon took third with 205, and South Salem was fourth with 181 ½. The Titans’ 104 ½ points was just behind ninth-place Sunset (109) and ahead of 11th-place Lincoln (79 ½).
Miller won his 106-pound division. He pinned Miguel Elenes of Westview at 4:32 in the final.
At 145, Henderson was fourth and Bloomfield seventh.
Junior Supacheek Nunok placed fifth at 132.
Freshman Henry Brewster (113) and senior Caleb Henderson (138) were seventh, and junior Reece Campbell took eighth at 120.
“It was good to be back competing at a tournament for the first time in a couple of weeks,” Titans coach Mike Baker said. “We were missing quite a few guys for various reasons, but nonetheless we had the opportunity to compete.
“Blane Miller wrestled well. He was able to win his first tournament, and for him it’s going to be a huge confidence boost going forward.
“Our other guys wrestled well and were able to get in a lot of matches. It was a good weekend for us.”
The Titans will go to Bend this week for MVC duals Friday and Saturday. Bend, McNary, Mountain View and Summit also will be competing.
The West Salem girls will go to West Albany for the girls regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.