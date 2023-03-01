Significant snowfall in the Portland area delayed the start of the state wrestling championships. But for three local wrestlers, the delay had little to no effect on them as Central’s Ethan Dunigan (152), West Salem’s Reese Lawson (145) and Dallas’ Polly Olliff (105) all stood on top of their respective podiums as individual state champions.
Dunigan pinned his first two opponents in the opening rounds before defeating his semi-final opponent from Redmond 13-6. In the championship bout, Dunigan and Braylin Ruchti from Thurston went into overtime tied at 1-1. In the extra period, Dunigan scored a takedown to win 3-1, clinching his first state title and retaining an undefeated record
Olliff defeated her first opponent from McDaniel in an 18-2 technical fall. She then followed that up with another win by fall to advance to the final against Crater’s Sienna Caruso, the number-one seed. In the championship match, Olliff scored two points in every round and only surrendered one to be crowned champion. She became the first Dallas girls wrestler to ever win a state title.
Lawson entered the tournament with a perfect record and made seemingly quick work of her opponents as she pinned all three, including North Salem’s Icela Sanchez Rodriguez in the championship match.
For team standings, the Dallas boys took 18 total athletes to state and finished fifth overall with 130 points in 5A. The other teams in the top five were Redmond (204.5 points), Thurston (197.5 points), Crater (171 points) and Mountain View (170.5 points). The highest finisher for the boys was freshman Carsen Atterbury who finished second in his 106 weight division. The Dragons also had six other placers on the podium including Jose Romero (6th-126), Andrew Craven (6th-132), Isaac Jones (6th-138), Cole Langford (4th-182), Emiliano Rocha (4th-195) and Eli Nava (5th-220).
“I was proud of how this team finished,” said head coach Tony Olliff. “I’m proud of how they battled, even the guys who didn’t finish on the podium just worked their tails off. But it’s a tough tournament and this year was one of the toughest.”
Central’s Jose Lugo finished inside the top six for his 195 weight class. The Panthers as a team finished inside the top 14 with 34 team points. West Salem senior Corbyn Taylor finished in the top six in his 170 weight class and was the scoring leader for the Titans, who finished inside the top 29 of 6A teams with 29.5 team points. Tyler, Jake Bloomfield and Cougar Bailey also scored advancement points for the Titans.
Next season the Dragons and Titans will return a majority of their competitors who made it to the state field this year.
“I want to try and jump that fifth spot next year,” said Olliff. “I was looking around at the other teams that finished near the top and that looked like a lot of fun. So I hope to bring a lot of boys back next year and chase after that. On the girls side we finished in the top 10 for the first time ever and we bring all of them back but Evie. So I think Dallas girls wrestling could grow like wildfire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.