Significant snowfall in the Portland area delayed the start of the state wrestling championships. But for three local wrestlers, the delay had little to no effect on them as Central’s Ethan Dunigan (152), West Salem’s Reese Lawson (145) and Dallas’ Polly Olliff (105) all stood on top of their respective podiums as individual state champions.

Dunigan pinned his first two opponents in the opening rounds before defeating his semi-final opponent from Redmond 13-6. In the championship bout, Dunigan and Braylin Ruchti from Thurston went into overtime tied at 1-1. In the extra period, Dunigan scored a takedown to win 3-1, clinching his first state title and retaining an undefeated record

