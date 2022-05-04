Itemizer-Observer
The hay is pretty much in the barn now for high school track and field teams.
A final flurry of meets last week has all but set up Dallas, Central, West Salem, Perrydale and Falls City for their upcoming district meets.
Perrydale and Falls City will compete one more time before they go to the Class 1A Special District 1 championships.
The districts will be the next chance for all the teams to shine and, for some individuals, a final opportunity for personal bests.
Trips to the state meet will be on the line, as Dallas, Central and West Salem in particular look to create a contingent of athletes earning spots in the big annual meet at Hayward Field.
Here’s a rundown of what happened on the track and in the field last week:
Dallas
The Dragons’ standout thrower, senior Justin Parnell, went to the Centennial Invitational and came home with two firsts. He won the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 10 ½ inches and the discus with a toss of 147-8.
The shot put ranks third in Class 5A this season, and Parnell is No. 2 in the discus with a best of 155-9.
Dallas also had a mid-week, three-way meet with North Salem and at Lebanon on Wednesday. The Dallas girls took second with 98 points to 111 for North Salem and 78 for Lebanon. The Dallas boys also were second, scoring 88 points. Lebanon had 132, and North Salem posted 70.
Firsts on the track in the girls meet for Dallas came from sophomore Greta Scales (400 meters), junior Marley Lamb (800), freshman Ah Pymm McDaniel (1,500 and 3,000) and the 4x400 relay team of Scales, freshman Ivy McIntosh, freshman Jasmine Irving and McDaniel.
In the field, senior Camilla Myssen won the discus and javelin, and freshman Victoria Carey won the long jump.
Dallas’ 17 girls individual PR’s included Lamb and McIntosh in the 800 (2 minutes, 23.44 seconds and 2:28.99); McDaniel, freshman Polly Olliff and Irving in the 1,500 (5:12.11, 5:18.63 and 5:46.64); McDaniel and Olliff in the 3,000 (10:42.71 and 11:07.50) and Myssen in the discus (100-5).
Lamb’s 800 time ranks 10th in 5A this year.
Myssen is tied for ninth in the state in the discus.
Parnell doubled in the shot and discus, setting his discus PR.
Juniors Noah Zajac and Toby Slade went 1-2 in the boys 1,500, Slade with a PR of 4:46.68 and Zajac in 4:45.75.
Sophomore William Walker won the 110 hurdles and took second in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 44.63.
Junior Jonathan Deming was first in the pole vault, clearing 10-0.
Senior Logan Person’s long-jump PR of 19-6 ½ earned a second place.
The Dragons had a Monday meet scheduled at South Albany, with Silverton the third team.
Dallas now gets ready for the district championships May 11 and 13 at West Albany. They’ll determine who from the Mid-Willamette Conference advances to state.
Central
The Panthers had some big days from boys athletes last week.
Senior Elijah Jones is in the hunt for a 13-foot pole vault. He cleared a PR of 12-6, tying for ninth in 5A this spring.
Sophomore Jordan Vega Ramos set PR’s in the sprints (11.51 100, 23/48 200) at Friday’s Elden Kellar Invitational in Hillsboro.
Freshman Truman Swartzfager had a big PR in the 3,000 there, finishing in 10:04.45, an improvement of nearly 17 seconds.
With those boys and several others getting better in assorted individual events and the relays, “we need to make some decisions about how to maximize their point potential while still doing what’s best for each kid,” coach Eli Cirino said. “Regardless of how things play out this spring, these guys will go into next season with some confidence and momentum.”
Girls standouts last week included sophomore Amanda McArthur in the triple jump, with a PR 33-0 ½ at the Kellar Invitational. In the same meet, junior Jayden Taylor had the best Central girls 800 of the year (2:43.98), and freshman Hannah Gilbert turned in her PR (2:47.08).
In the Kellar meet, Central was fourth out of eight boys teams and fifth among eight girls squads. The top two in both were Columbia River and Kelso, both in Washington, and Glencoe was third in both.
Also last week, the Panthers went to Silverton for a three-team MWC meet that included Crescent Valley.
The Central girls’ first-place finishers were McArthur (long jump) and senior Julis Martinez (100 hurdles). McArthur also ran her PR in the 200 (28.75) to place third, one spot behind junior teammate Sadie Wendring, who was fourth in both the 100 (PR 13.64) and javelin (PR 98-4).
Gilbert’s PR of 12:29.25 came as she finished second in the 3,000. Taylor was the 1,500 runner-up with a PR of 5:39.09.
Boys PR’s included Jones (18.14 110 hurdles, second), sophomore Copeland Haynes (118-6 javelin, third) and junior Kirik Kantola (19-3 ¾ long jump, third).
The next time the Panthers will compete will be May 11 and 13 in the MWC district meet at West Albany.
West Salem
The Titans are off until their Mountain Valley Conference championships. That May 12-13 district meet, which serves as a qualifier for state, is at McKay this year.
Last week, senior Natalie Cunningham PR’d twice in the shot put, throwing 42-9 ½ in a dual meet with South Salem and then upping that to 43-5 ½ in the Friday Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays. She’s the third-ranked 6A shot putter this season.
The Titans got some other team-leading marks at Jesuit, with senior Phoebe Beckett throwing the discus 123-2, senior Alison Calvin-Stupfel hitting 16-9 ¼ in the long jump and 34-8 in the triple jump, freshman Gitte Lonigan clocking a 5:00.08 1,500, and senior Darian Ehrmantraut doing the 100 hurdles in 16.82.
The girls relays also had bests of 51.51 and 4:16.95. Emorie Loewen, Sophia Johnson, Lola O’Brien and Olivia Jolivette ran the 4x100, and it was Loewen, Madison Forest, Johnson and O’Brien in the 4x400.
Also at Jesuit, senior Grant Powell turned in a team-best 41-4 ½ triple jump. Other Titan 2022 boys bests came from junior Brady Bliven (3:59.82 in the 1,500), sophomore Jack Meier (8:46.62 for 3,000), and junior Matthew Nivala (16.84 in the 110 hurdles).
West Salem defeated South Salem in their dual at Titan Stadium. The Titan boys won 102-42 and the girls won 76-65.
Several 2022 team bests came out of that two-way MWC meet.
In the javelin against South Salem, senior Nyah Hawley, junior Morgan Dorsey-DuQuesne and Beckett posted the top three West Salem marks of the season with PR’s of 103-3 ½, 101-9 ½ and 96-5 ½. Beckett got up to 98-3 three days later at Jesuit.
The Titans had their three fastest 400’s, too, with sophomore O’Brien finishing in 1:05.13, freshmen Loewen and freshman Johnson both crossing the line in 1:05.28.
Senior Jesse Goodwin had his best shot put, reaching 45-8 to lead teammates Makai DeBerry (sophomore, 40-11) and Andrew Colyer (junior, 40-4 ½), who rank 1-2-3 this year for the Titan boys.
Another senior, Grant Powell, improved his marks in the long and triple jumps, which lead the team, as he went 20-10 ½ and 40-6 ¾. Long jumpers Mobolaji Majekodunmi, a junior, and Ian Herber, a freshmen, were 2-3 on the team after they got out to 19-9 ¾ and 19-7 ¾. The trend was the same in the triple jump, with Powell hitting 40-6 ¾, freshman Logan Hilty 38-5 and sophomore Ugo Odoemelam 37-10 ¾.
Perrydale
The Pirates were fourth in boys and girls out of six teams competing at the Class 3A/2A Special District 2 meet at Delphian on Thursday.
Senior Finn Janesofsky improved his school pole vault record by another three inches, getting over the bar at 10-6. That ranked seventh in Class 1A.
Mason Crawford, a junior, won the long jump at 17-9 and was first in the triple jump at 37-0. He also unleashed the best Pirate javelin throw this year, 110-4.
Senior Jesalynn Griffiths cleared a PR of 8-0 in the pole vault to win that event.
Sophomore Julia Fast was first in the girls 1,500 and second in the pole vault. She’s tied for sixth among 1A pole vaulters.
Freshman Grace Hannan had Perrydale’s best 100 of the season (15.26), and sophomore Izzie Keene set a team best of 13-4 ½ in the long jump.
Perrydale’s only meet this week will be the Saturday Perrydale Invitational. It starts at 10 a.m. and will include athletes from Falls City, St. Paul, Jewell, Alsea, C.S. Lewis Academy, Damascus Christian, Grandview Christian Academy, Southwest Christian, St. Stephen’s Academy, Veritas and Willamette Valley Christian.
The district meet is at Portland Christian on Friday and Saturday, May 13-14.
Falls City
The Mountaineers were fifth in the boys meet and sixth among the girls in a six-school Delphian meet with 3A and 2A Special District 2 schools.
Junior Kirk Davis had a PR of 17-3 ½ for second in the long jump and a PR of 1:01.39 for fifth in the 400. He also was third in the triple jump.
Freshman Chris Sickles was seventh in the long jump, hitting a PR of 15-6. A sophomore, Dacota Friedlander, also had a PR with a jump measuring 13-0.
Friedlander and Kyler Graham ran to PR’s in the 100, as did Sickles in the 110 hurdles and 200.
A PR of 4-2 gave sophomore Sophia Abeling a tie for second in the girls high jump.
One of freshman Serenity Roberts’ PR’s was 14-2 1/2 in the long jump, which earned her second place. Abeling was fourth with a PR of 13-11.
Abeling also was sixth in the triple jump (27-4 ½).
In the 100 hurdles, both girls had PR times, Roberts getting down to 20.20 and Abeling finishing in 21.93.
Roberts also was seventh in the 100 with a PR of 14.66, and freshman Nadia Meyers ran her PR of 15.95.
Falls City has one meet this week, the Perrydale Invitational on Saturday.
The Mountaineers’ next meet after that is Friday and Saturday, May 13-14. It’s the 1A Special District 1 championships at Portland Christian.
The top two finishers in each event qualify for state, along with a few wildcard selections to be determined from around the state and any athlete who meets the qualifying standard.
