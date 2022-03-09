Itemizer-Observer
The state playoffs were not kind to West Salem’s girls basketball team.
The Titans exited the 6A field early last week, coming up short at home after a late push by Grants Pass.
In 5A, Central posted a resounding victory in its final regular-season game, but the victory wasn’t quite enough to vault the Panthers onto the 16-team list of teams that got to keep playing.
And Dallas ended its season with a loss to a Mid-Willamette Conference rival.
Here are more details on what turned out to be the final week of local high school girls basketball for Polk County teams.
Central
One more win might have been enough to get the Panthers into the playoffs.
The Panthers simply wound up chasing too many teams for a spot in the 5A bracket. Central finished right below the top squads in the Mid-Willamette Conference and then lost out by a rankings whisker to the fifth-place team in the Midwestern League, Thurston.
In the end, the Oregon School Activities Association’s playoff selection format favored Thurston over Central.
The 16th and final 5A postseason berth – and the only at-large berth – came down to which fifth-place team in the MWC or Midwestern had the higher OSAA ranking. Thurston was that team.
The Colts ended the regular season with a victory over 6A Glencoe, 54-41, and a loss to league foe Springfield, 51-33.
But Thurston’s body of work and the overall caliber of its opponents resulted in a No. 15 OSAA ranking, while Central had to settle for the No. 16 ranking and for spending last weekend at home, on the outside looking in at the playoffs.
The Panthers wound up 10-14 overall. Thurston was 12-11 going into its Saturday playoff game at Crook County – which the Colts lost 54-47.
Central and Lebanon tied for fifth in the MWC with 7-9 league records, but Lebanon (9-14 overall) was ranked only 21st. The teams split their two league games.
Central had some close losses, including three or four non-league games early in the season.
“There were a couple of games we probably should have won,” coach Marc Burleson said.
The Panthers won big in their finale, though, pulling away from South Albany for a 57-44 triumph on the road on March 1.
Junior guard Sadie Wendring scored a career-high 31 points for Central. And freshman Hadley Craig had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
“Sadie was scoring from all over the place. Hadley was solid; she gives it 100 percent all the time,” Burleson said.
Also for Central, junior post Kendall Seidel nabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
“I was proud of the way our team finished the season,” Burleson said.
It was the final game for Central’s Naturelle Perez, Sydney Franklin, Carla Rodriguez and Peyton Foreman.
“Four quality seniors,” Burleson said.
Wendring was an obvious choice for the all-Mid-Willamette Conference first team.
Craig made the second team.
Foreman and Franklin notched places on the honorable mention list.
Dallas
The Dragons got one league victory this season. It came on Jan. 10, and Dallas spent the second half of the season trying to gain experience and get used to pushing the tempo when possible and playing more man-to-man defense.
The Dragons had periods when they struggled to score, but they usually were able to put together one or two good quarters and some positive stretches.
They will go into the offseason off a 74-35 loss at home to Corvallis on March 1. The Spartans (20-6, 13-3) built a 38-24 halftime lead and took it home from there.
The Dragons’ usual scoring leader, 5-9 sophomore forward Erin Eriksen, posted only four points in the finale, but she had team highs of 13 rebounds (eight on offense) and four blocks.
Nine Dragons got on the board against Corvallis, with 5-11 sophomore wing/forward Katie Buchholz’s nine points leading the way.
West Salem
The Mountain Valley Conference champion Titans had visions of making it to the state tournament.
Grants Pass, the No. 3 seed from the Southwest Conference, had other ideas.
Grants Pass outscored West Salem 12-2 over the final 4 ½ minutes on March 2 to topple the Titans 46-44 in the first round of the 6A playoffs.
Grants Pass earned a second-round date at Clackamas, which beat the Cavers 65-31 on Saturday to reach the eight-team state tourney this week at Chiles Center. Grants Pass was 13-10 for the season.
West Salem finished with a 16-9 record, some what-ifs and a lot of good memories and honors.
Katie Singleton was voted the MVC Coach of the Year, and 6-0 junior Elizabeth Bennett was the league’s Player of the Year.
Mya Adams, a 5-7 senior, joined Bennett on the all-MVC first team.
Junior Mady Diaz, 5-5, made the second team, and fellow starters Baylee Butler, a 5-6 senior, and Adria Dixon, a 5-10 junior, earned honorable mention.
“Coming into the season, I knew Lizzy was one of the best players in our league, if not the best,” Singleton said.
When it came time for the postseason vote, “to me, it was very clear she was the best. She can play inside or outside and do things on our press. I would have been shocked if she didn’t get it,” Singleton said.
Adams “is a fantastic offensive player and really good on our press, too,” Singleton said. “We’re going to miss our two seniors. I thought Baylee was deserving of second team.”
West Salem led almost the entire way against Grants Pass, including 24-16 at the half and 33-28 through three quarters. The Titans just couldn’t finish the deal.
The Cavers did what they had to do, eventually having better success breaking West Salem’s vaunted full-court press and then using their rebounding and inside scoring to turn the tide.
It was one of those rough shooting nights for the Titans, as their often-potent 3-point arsenal struggled. West Salem went 4 for 26 from beyond the arc.
The misses led to a lot of defensive rebounds for Grants Pass, which also worked the boards on offense harder as the game went on.
“We got a good number of steals, but we weren’t doing our job with rebounds,” Singleton said. “They (the Cavers) dropped back in their zone, and we had open 3’s.
“We knew going in that rebounding was going to be the No. 1 thing. The refs let a lot of over-the-back calls go. We didn’t go over the back, and we didn’t make that adjustment, and there were also times when we just didn’t block out and were out of position.”
A Grants Pass offensive rebound of a missed free throw led to the basket that gave the Cavers their 46-44 lead with two minutes remaining.
Twice in the frantic final minute West Salem seemed on the verge of forcing a turnover, but Grants Pass was able to get timeout calls with 39.6 seconds and 30.1 seconds left.
Finally, an offensive foul on Grants Pass gave West Salem the ball with 13.6 seconds to go. But the Titans weren’t able to connect on either an ensuing jump shot or on a semi-desperation 3-point try after they inbounded from under the basket with 0.4 seconds on the clock.
“We knew it was going to be a tough battle and that West Salem is a very quality team with very good players,” Cavers coach Scott Wakefield said. “The message our girls heard all night was that it was going to come down to the wire and we’ve just got to stick with it and stay with our stuff and keep defending.
“They (the Titans) killed us on the boards the first half, but we finally got with it in the second half. That was our big emphasis.
“It was a well-officiated game. I’m just proud of our girls that we came and competed on the road.”
West Salem’s Singleton and her players were left to ponder what could have been.
“It’s disappointing,” Singleton said. “We let the game be close enough that Grants Pass was never out of it.”
