WEST SALEM — With excellent efficiency, West Salem’s football team made quick work Friday of putting the first round of the state playoffs behind them.

The Titans made few mistakes in a 42-0 victory at home over Jefferson.

The win put West Salem (9-1) into a second-round home match-up with Sherwood (6-4). The Bowmen knocked off host Sandy 51-32 in one of only two upsets out of 16 opening-night Class 6A games.

Sherwood promises to be a tougher go this Friday (7 p.m.) for the Titans. The Bowmen, after going 0-4 in non-league games (Lakeridge, Lake Oswego, North Medford and Mountainside), have won their last six outings. They have averaged 51.6 points per game over the last five. They were ranked 21st after the regular season, while Sandy, which finished 7-3, was ranked 12th.

“It’s obviously going to be a step up, and no disrespect to Jefferson,” West Salem coach Shawn Stanley said. “That’s how it is in the playoffs each week. The mistakes we made and got away with (against Jefferson) … we’re not going to be able to make.”

Not that there were many of those in the Jefferson game.

“It was one of our more efficient games,” Stanley said. “Less penalties. Minimized our mistakes.”

It was West Salem’s sixth win in a row as well.

“We’re playing better and better toward the end of the year,” Stanley said. “That’s always everybody’s plan.”

The Titans led 7-0 after one quarter, 28-0 at the half, and then instigated a running clock with a touchdown early in the third quarter that bumped the lead to 35-0.

West Salem only had 43 offensive plays in a game that went fast after halftime due to the clock. The Titans finished with an edge in total yards, 386-145. West Salem averaged 9.5 yards per rush, gaining 296 on the ground while holding Jefferson to 105 on 28 carries. Through the air, the Democrats were just 3 of 16 for 40 yards, with three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

“To play the caliber of teams we’re going to play moving forward, we’re going to have to play great defense, and that’s what we did tonight,” Stanley said of West Salem’s effort in gaining its second consecutive shutout.

Senior running back Hudson Giertych scored the first two touchdowns on runs of 2 and 8 yards. Those scores came on drives of nine plays, the first covering 77 yards, the second 73 yards, and came on West Salem’s first possessions of the first and second quarters.

Senior quarterback Brooks Ferguson ran for 30 yards on West Salem’s first offensive play and carried three times for 53 yards on the opening drive.

On the second TD drive, Ferguson completed a 29-yard pass to junior tight end Wyatt Jenks.

Then it was Ferguson on defense, coming up on a blitz from his safety spot, leaping in the air and not batting down a pass but instead picking it off,. He took control of the ball at hip level on the way down and waltzed into the end zone from 7 yards to give the Titans a 21-0 advantage.

“I was just in the right place at the right time. Great call by our defensive coordinator (16th-year man Damien Ramirez),” Ferguson said.

Late in the first half, the Titans showed their hurry-up game could work, too. They took over on downs at their 21-yard line with 1:23 remaining and scored six plays and 1:01 later. Ferguson hit senior wideout Zach Dodsen-Green on an 18-yard fade route for the touchdown.

“We work on two-minute, four-minute in practice very week. It paid off,” Stanley said.

“The first half went really well,” Ferguson said. “We minimized our penalties and were able to maximize our explosive plays. We do whatever the defense calls for. We keep the chains moving. We put a lot of pressure on the defense and wear them down.”

West Salem took the second-half kickoff and drove 39 yards in three plays, with senior running back Johnny Withers bursting up the middle almost untouched the final 17 yards.

And, in the fourth quarter, junior cornerback Roman Burrow came over to the offensive side and ripped off runs of 20 and 22 yards on back-to-back plays, scoring with about nine minutes left.

“Roman is really strong, a good athlete, an all-conference corner,” Stanley said. “He showed us some stuff on that drive that we knew he had but hadn’t had a chance to use.”

One of West Salem’s few mistakes was a lost fumble on a punt return. It led to Jefferson reaching the red zone in the second quarter. But the Titans’ defense stiffened, and Ferguson came up with a sack on fourth-and-12.

Burrow intercepted a Jefferson pass in the end zone on the final play of the first half.

Junior Tommy Slack had an interception in the fourth quarter.

West Salem went into the postseason ninth in the 6A coaches poll.

“We try our best not to pay attention to rankings,” Ferguson said. “We just try to better ourselves each and every week, and just worry about who we play on Friday.”

Jefferson bowed out of the playoffs with a 5-5 record. The Democrats were ranked 29th..

The Titans had never played Jefferson in football, but in past years they had gone up against other Portland Interscholastic League teams such as Grant, Franklin and Lincoln. So the West Salem coaches knew they had to be wary of Jefferson’s potential for big plays and keep the Democrats from getting any thoughts that an upset might be doable.

“Tonight was a great proving ground for them,” Stanley said of his players. “It would have been easy for them to look at the records and the seeds and say, we can just show up. I don’t think that was the case. They played just as hard this game as they played against everybody else this season. That’s respecting the process and your opponent every week.”