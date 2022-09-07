Itemizer-Observer
West Salem’s girls soccer team got off to a fast start.
The Titans opened their season with three goals in the first 28 minutes at Nelson.
The second half wasn’t as exciting, but West Salem kept a clean sheet for a 3-0 nonleague over the Clackamas school.
“It was good from the perspective of getting the jitters out,” West Salem coach Benje Orozco said. “I liked our composure on the ball, and we were aggressive in the first half and capitalized on some opportunities to score.
“After that, it was just a case of managing the game, of playing the game out.”
It might be nitpicking to say that the Titans didn’t have the same steam in the second half, but they continued to compete physically and came away feeling like they can develop even more cohesion and turn in even better performances this season.
“We want to win our league. We want to go all the way,” said senior forward Morgan Dorsey-DuQuesne, who scored the first and third goals.
“That would be exciting,” said senior midfielder Lauren Duke. “Last year, we didn’t get as far as we wanted in the playoffs.”
In 2021, after going 5-1-1 in the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference to match Bend for the best record, the Titans dropped a 2-1 first-round playoff game at Forest Grove.
This year, if there is a question mark about the Titans, it might be their youth. However, that youth looked good in the Nelson game.
Freshman Daniela Jimenez started in goal, and three freshmen -- midfielders Ali Diaz, Addy Mendez and Johanna Diaz -- were workhorses off the bench.
The work rate overall in midfield was solid for the Titans, and Duke showed again that her passing will be a huge conduit on the attack. She delivered some dangerous corner kicks, including one that Dorsey-DuQuesne poked in from right in front of the goal 5:11 into the game.
Goal No. 2 came 3 1/2 minutes later. The Titans were pressuring, and junior defender Lucia Orozco drilled a low pass into the center of the goal box, where junior forward Morgan Duke was able to redirect the ball with a header for a pretty score.
With 12:21 remaining in the half, sophomore midfielder Kate Endler played a ball from the right side into the middle. A defensive miscue by Nelson gave Dorsey-DuQuesne a clear shot, and she converted from close range.
With Morgan Duke and Dorsey-DuQuesne, “we’re fortunate to have some height and physicality up front,” Coach Orozco said.
Will the Titans make their mark as a physical team?
“We might turn into that,” Orozco said, “but I don’t think we purposely play that way. It is a contact sport, though; there is certain contact that’s acceptable. I’m glad the girls stepped up (physically) in this game, because now I can demand that if we play an opponent that’s being physical against us.”
The Titans will have plenty of stronger challenges ahead. They were slated to play Churchill on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and will go to Mountainside on Thursday.
“This was a good first effort, and we’re going to try to build off this,” Morgan Duke said.
“We want to get better as a team,” Lauren Duke added. “The freshmen are working really hard, and everybody wants to get better. Our defense is kind of strong, and we’re trying to build up so we can get more players in the attack.”
“I didn’t have a lot of high expectations for the first game, but we came out having fun, and it showed,” Dorsey-DuQuesne said.
* Central began its season with a 2-2 tie at Reynolds that, while satisfying in some ways, left the Panthers wanting more.
Reynolds scored the tying goal on a breakaway chance off a defensive miscue with about 15 minutes left in the game.
After leading 2-1 at halftime, settling for a tie “felt like a loss to the girls, which is good,” Central coach Robert Arteaga said. “It shows that they’re invested in what they’re doing and feel like they can do much better. They know they can strive for better this season.”
The Panthers gave up a goal about 10 minutes after kickoff, then got two goals by freshman forward All Ceja. Both came on build-up plays, with the ball going from the defenders to the midfielders and then ahead to Ceja behind the Reynolds back line.
While the Panthers got the goals, “we missed a lot of chances in the first half,” Arteaga said. “Finishing and defense work will be our main focus in practice going forward.”
The young Panthers started three freshmen, three sophomores, two juniors and three seniors.
Junior midfielders Amanda McArthur and Joseleen Martinez were keys, and senior Cassie Ainsworth helped lead the defense.
Senior Tiffany Laurer stepped up as the goalkeeper. Her natural position probably is more as a forward/midfielder, but Arteaga has been alternating keepers and asked her the day of the game if she would feel comfortable starting in goal against Reynolds.
“She said yes,” he said. “The team cheers her on and has confidence in her.”
Arteaga said he felt that Laurer got some good experience a week earlier in a jamboree. The Panthers’ results “were not good,” but they played Tualatin, McMinnville and South Salem, “three teams I think you’ll see in the 6A playoffs.” And with each match-up and by the third one against South Salem, “we looked like we were starting to get the hang of things.”
Central’s next two games will be on the road and out of league, too. The Panthers will play Thursday at Centennial and Tuesday at Hillsboro.
* The Dallas girls’ JV season opens Thursday at home. The Dragons will take on Newport at 7 p.m.
The Dragons return to action on Monday with a game at Corvallis.
