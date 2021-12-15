WEST SALEM — The Titans began last week with a measuring stick victory at Clackamas 84-68.
West Salem was sharp early, leading 23-14 after one quarter. The Titans kept the Cavaliers at bay, bumping the lead to 48-33 at the half and never letting the Cavs, a good Class 6A program, get within single digits.
West Salem made eight 3-pointers, including timely strikes by senior starting point guard Jon Breyman at the third-quarter buzzer for a 64-51 lead and from sophomore sub guard Jackson Leach to make the score 70-54 with six minutes to go.
“We did a great job sharing the ball the first half, and that led to some really easy shots and good stuff,” West Salem coach Travis Myers said. “Our tempo we know is going to be good, and to see a team I know that likes that tempo as well and for us to keep going and run by them like that was really fun to see.”
A batch of turnovers late in the third quarter was the only downside to the Titans’ performance.
“We just weren’t really sound with the basketball,” Myers said. “Sometimes you get ahead and get a little loose with what you’re doing. You get in a hurry to just fly and go put it on them. But we’ve got to be smart and make good possessions. In the third quarter, we did too much one-on-one.”
Junior Tommy Slack continued to show the improvement in his game. He led all scorers with 28 points, sank five 3s, set up teammates, rebounded well and took charge.
What has enabled the 6-1 guard to add more to the team this season?
“Practice every day,” Slack said. “And the offseason work, getting into the weight room, playing ball every day.”
Breyman had 19 points, and the bench contributed, with sophomore guard Jackson Leach getting 11 points.
“Coming into this game, we didn’t think we were going to do that good, but we came out and played,” Slack said. “It was a whole team effort.
“I think we’re going to do great things this year. Hopefully win the state championship.”
Two nights later, the Titans were back home and taking on 6A Tualatin. The outcome wasn’t so good; Tualatin won 89-56, handing the Titans their first loss in three games this season.
Junior Jimmy Lathen scored 12 points for West Salem. Sophomore Trenton Ferguson had 11, Breyman and Leach scored 10 each, and Slack had eight.
Now the Titans will go to the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University and play four games. Their first one is 7 p.m. Friday against always formidable Jefferson of the Portland Interscholastic League. The Titans also will play Dec. 20, 21 and 22, with opponents to be determined based on other results in the 16-team tournament.
