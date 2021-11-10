EUGENE — Underdog West Salem stayed with South Eugene until a late penalty kick allowed the host Axe to advance in the state playoffs.

South Eugene’s PK goal with three minutes remaining pulled out a 2-1 victory Wednesday in the second round of the Class 6A postseason.

South Eugene, ranked third in the state, appeared headed for at least overtime with No. 19 West Salem when a skidding ball hit the arm of a Titans player in the penalty box.

“What a heart-breaking loss,” West Salem coach Sean Young said.

The Titans and Axe were tied 1-1 after a West Salem goal with seven minutes left in the first half. The score came off a long throw-in by senior Gerald “Ben” Williams, whose 30-yard toss into the box went to senior Jesus Pena-Herrera. Giving him the chance to flick the ball to on-running senior Kaden Young for a shot that found the back of the net.

The Axe got their first goal 20 minutes into the game off its sixth corner kick.

South Eugene went on to play host to No. 6 West Linn on Saturday and lost the quarterfinal match 1-0, 4-3 on penalty kicks.

West Salem, which had opened the playoffs with a 4-3 overtime upset at Liberty, finished its season with an 8-7-1 record.

All-conference teams

The Titans had four players on the all-Mountain Valley Conference team, led by Young, a first-team pick.

Pena-Herrera was chosen for the second team.

Junior Drew Zohner and junior Angel-Nicolai Herrera made honorable mention.

Dallas senior goalkeeper Royce Lavier was named first-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference by a vote of the coaches.

Central had two players selected for the second team: senior goalkeeper Saul Esquivel and senior center midfielder Andy Rincon.

The Panthers also had two players awarded honorable mention in senior forwards Kaleb McArthur and Edwin Parroquin.

Two Dallas players — junior defender Isaac Jones and junior midfielder Brian Sheldon — were honorable mention picks as well.

Rincon and Edwin Parroquin led Central with three goals each.

Esquivel averaged six saves per game.

“He had at least one spectacular save each game,” Central coach Jose Becerra said. “He also scored from a free kick against Lebanon and blocked a penalty against Silverton.”

Girls soccer

West Salem had a big year, matching Bend for the best record in the Mountain Valley Conference and making the Class 6A playoffs.

And it was a year that was close to being even better.

The Titans’ only losses after Sept. 9 came 1-0 at Bend and 2-1 at Forest Grove in last week’s first round of the postseason.

As expected, the playoff match was “a hard-fought, intense game,” West Salem coach Benje Orozco said. “The majority of the first half was dominated by their midfield, and they were able to capitalize on a defensive mistake for their first goal. My team had an outstanding reaction in the second half, and we had them on their heels for a good amount of time.”

The Titans scored off a free kick that the goalkeeper wasn’t able to handle, and junior Ciela Acosta pounced on the ball to bury it in the back of the net and tie the score at 1-1.

“We continued with the pressure and came close to scoring a couple of times,” Orozco said, but with three minutes left, Forest Grove scored off a top-notch cross and header for the win.

Forest Grove then knocked off the No. 1 team in the state, Jesuit, 3-2 in overtime at Jesuit. That put the Vikings into Saturday’s quarterfinals, where they went on the road to Sherwood and won 2-1, 5-4 on penalty kicks.

The Titans’ losses in their first four games of the season, in non-league contests against Sunset, Lincoln, South Eugene and Jesuit.

“I’m very proud of my team and their ability to turn a very difficult preseason into a positive season,” Orozco said. “They were able to get some good results after that start that carried us into league with confidence and more maturity. We were very close to winning league, and with a little luck we could have come out victorious last Saturday.”

Ten seniors completed their Titan careers.

“I lose a solid core,” Orozco said, “but have a good number of underclassmen with varsity experience returning next year.”

League honors

The MVC’s all-league team included seven players from West Salem.

Senior goalkeeper Natalie Cunningham, junior midfielder-forward Lauren Duke and senior midfielder-forward Veronica Orozco made the first team.

Cunningham was named the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

The second team included senior defender-midfielders Maddy Endler and Rylee Loewen of the Titans.

Also from West Salem, senior defender-midfielder Darian Ehrmantraut and junior defender Mia Zelinka were honorable mention.