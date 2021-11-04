WEST SALEM -- In an epic finish, West Salem overtook host Liberty for a Class 6A first-round playoff upset Saturday.

The Titans, who trailed early 2-0, fell behind 3-2 in the 97th minute. But West Salem kicked off and senior Kaden Young blasted a 70-yard shot that went over the goalkeeper’s head and into the net, still in the 97th minute.

And then, in the 100th and final minute of the second overtime, Young hit one right-footed from 25 yards that found the upper far corner for the win — and his fourth goal of the day.

“What a game to be part of,” said West Salem coach Sean Young, Kaden’s father. “It was a game filled with passion by both teams, with great plays and special moments that our players will never forget.”

Kaden Young had tried the 70-yard shot off a kickoff once before, and missed wide. While Liberty was celebrating its third goal, Coach Young called Kaden over and encouraging him to give it another go. This one was a rocket that went into the top corner.

Only one other underdog road team won in the first round, and that was 17th-ranked Franklin edging 16th-ranked McMinnville on penalty kicks.

The Titans were 19th in the rankings, Liberty 14th.

West Salem (8-6-1) advanced to a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday second-round game at No. 3 South Eugene. The Axe (13-2-0) beat visiting McNary 4-0 on Saturday. South Eugene defeated West Salem 4-1 this season as well.

South Eugene’s losses were by one goal to Lincoln and North Medford, and the Axe haven’t allowed a goal in winning their past eight games.

Kaden Young scored inside the penalty box late in the first half to cut Liberty’s lead to 2-1.

Midway through the second half, junior Drew Zohner gave him a through ball and he did the rest, tying the score.

“I’m super proud of the response by the West Salem boys, who never gave up,” Sean Young said.

Dallas

The Dragons wrapped up its boys soccer season Oct. 26 with an 8-0 loss at Woodburn.

The Dragons finished 0-9-0 in the Mid-Willamette Conference and 1-13-0 overall.

“We started strong and showed a lot of improvement, however we did not have the physical and mental fortitude to continue the performance,” coach Tariq Miller said.

Miller plans to return next season and said he will be looking to generate opportunities for Dallas players to continue progressing.

“This could include an indoor league and summer league if it’s available as well as getting different coaches involved to help broaden the players’ understanding of the sport,” Miller said. “Hopefully, with all of this, next season will show growth and we can start competing at a higher level.”

Central

The Panthers finished 2-10-2 after dropping its final game 2-0 at Crescent Valley on Oct. 26.

“One of the best games we have played as a team,” Central coach Jose Becerra said.

The Panthers controlled much of the play, and from the start, as they put four shots on goal in the first 10 minutes and kept the Raiders in their half of the field. If two shots off the crossbar had found their mark, Central could have had a 2-0 lead.

Crescent Valley scored off a breakaway with 12 minutes left in the first half and added a counterattack goal with 25 minutes remaining.

But “the boys kept fighting and playing,” Becerra said.

Sophomore Jayro Parroquin hit the crossbar from just outside the 18-yard box and had a one-on-one blocked by the goalkeeper.

“Their coach told us he was very impressed with our team and that we were very unlucky,” Becerra said. “We outplayed them for most of the game and were just not able to score, and his team took the only chances they had. It’s funny how soccer works, but you have to score in order to get the win.”

Central was ninth in the MWC with a 1-7-1 league record.

Looking to next season, Becerra is excited about a core of four sophomores and one freshmen who started this season, along with two other freshmen and another soph who were in the rotation.

“The future is looking bright as long as this group continues to play and stick with each other,” he said. “Plus, there are many sophomores and freshmen on JV really pushing for a varsity spot.

“More than anything, we noticed that these players are hungry and eager to continue to play and learn, something that has not always been there, especially during my first year as coach. I’m really looking forward to working with this group of players.”