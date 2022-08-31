Itemizer-Observer
The road to another league championship got a little longer for West Salem football in the offseason.
The Oregon School Activities Association came up with a new four-year classification/redistricting plan. It has the Titans, McNary, North Salem, South Salem and Sprague in a Special District 1 for football that includes Sheldon, Grants Pass, Roseburg, North Medford and South Medford.
Gone is the Mountain Valley Conference, which West Salem won last year with a 6-0 record (the Titans finished 9-2 overall).
This year, West Salem will play seven SD-1 league games, all in a row from Sept. 16 (home versus North Medford) through Oct. 27 (home against Sheldon).
The Class 6A playoffs are different, too, starting this season. The OSAA voted to have two 6A brackets, one for the top 16 teams and another for the second 16, basically.
SD-1 will get five automatic qualifiers in the total postseason field of 32. The bottom 10 of the 32 will be based on state rankings among teams that didn’t qualify automatically.
The state championship bracket is the prestigious one. It will consist of the six 6A league champs along with the next 10 highest-ranked teams.
The “B” playoff bracket, officially called the Columbia Cup, will have 16 other teams.
West Salem coach Shawn Stanley isn’t a huge fan of the new format, but it is what it is. And the Titans almost certainly will be part of it.
It’s a new season, especially on offense for the Titans, who graduated all their starters on that side of the ball. But the Titans are set at quarterback and in other spots.
The new QB is Kaden Martirano, a 6-2, 195-pound sophomore who backed up Brooks Ferguson last season.
“He’s got all the things you want in a quarterback,” Stanley said of Martirano. “He’s a great kid, smart, has a strong arm, can run. We’ll need him to run in spurts, and he ran track last spring to get faster for football. He’s good at play-action and sprint-out stuff. We love his decision-making and maturity for his age.”
He has plenty of receiving targets, too. West Salem has a stable of wide receivers that includes seniors Tommy Slack, Caeleb Hensley and Jaylun Nowickas and junior Connor Oertel. Nowickas, 6-3 and 215 pounds, also plays linebacker.
Other Titans in the mix as receivers or running backs are senior Jimmy Lathen (a 6-4 returning starter at linebacker as well), junior Carson Evenson, senior Roman Burrow (a first-team all-league cornerback) and senior Jameson Lowery (a returning starter and honorable mention all-league player at corner).
The defense also welcomes back Wyatt Jenks, a 6-1, 205 honorable mention all-league end who also plays tight end.
Other, multi-sport athletes could make an impact for the Titans.
“We have a pretty talented sophomore class,” Stanley said. “It’s rare for us to have sophomores playing at the varsity level, but we could see some this year.”
The Titans, who had an undefeated JV season in 2021, open at Sherwood on Friday. Another very tough nonleague test comes Sept. 9 at home against Lake Oswego.
Then it’s on to the new SD-1 and the visit from North Medford on Sept. 16.
West Salem goes to Grants Pass on Sept. 23, visits Sprague on Oct. 7 and plays at North Salem on Oct. 20.
Other home games are with South Salem on Sept. 30, McNary on Oct. 14 and Sheldon in the Oct. 27 regular-season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.