Itemizer-Observer
The West Salem Titans will go from playing the 10th-ranked Class 6A team to the sixth-ranked team when they play host to Lake Oswego at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
It’s a bit like renewing a rivalry. The teams played twice in 2019 and once in 2018. One was a playoff game. The Lakers won all three, scoring 42, 42 and 48 points and giving up 21, 31 and 21.
Lake Oswego opened with a 20-8 victory at home over Barlow.
“They’re always well-coached, and we know a little about each other,” West Salem coach Shawn Stanley said. “This year, I think they’re a little inexperienced and still finding their niche. But they have really good players and play hard.”
The Titans lost their season opener last Friday 31-14 at Sherwood, which was voted 10th by the Class 6A coaches in their preseason poll.
For West Salem, the Sherwood game was the first test for 11 new offensive starters and in a tough nonleague two-step before the 6A Special District 1 opener Sept. 16 at home against North Medford.
“I was actually really encouraged,” Stanley said of the way the Titans played. “We had chances on offense and defense to make more plays. But I was impressed with us.”
The Titans were competitive at Sherwood, they just couldn’t get over the hump after Sherwood scored with 1:46 left in the first half to go ahead 14-7.
The Bowmen increased their lead to 21-7 in the third quarter and, after a West Salem touchdown, tallied the games final 10 points in the fourth quarter. The final three points came after West Salem ran into Sherwood’s kicker, giving the Bowmen a second chance.
In his debut at quarterback, highly touted West Salem sophomore Kaden Martirano delivered a touchdown pass and 243 yards in the air, completing 16 of 26 throws.
“He played really well,” Stanley said.
The 6-2, 195-pounder’s scoring aerial was a 68-yard play to senior wide receiver Braiden Copeland. It enabled the Titans to take a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.
The TD came on a quick screen. Copeland, a transfer from McNary, did the rest.
“He broke about three tackles, ran over a couple guys and then sprinted away,” Stanley said. “He’s one of the best receivers in the league. A college receiver.”
Copeland, 6-2 and 200 pounds, suffered a knee injury on a 25-yard screen play later in the first half, though, and going into this week his status for the Lake Oswego game was unknown.
The go-ahead Sherwood drive shortly before halftime covered 76 yards.
West Salem’s other touchdown came late in the third quarter. Martirano had completions of 29 yards to junior wideout Connor Oertel and 16 yards to junior Lee Horton IV to help set up senior Jimmy Lathen’s 13-yard TD run.
Copeland and senior wide receiver Tommy Slack each had three catches for West Salem. Seniors Wyatt Jenks, Jaylun Nowickas and Caeleb Hensley caught two balls each.
Lathen ran eight times for 37 yards, and sophomore Isaac Munns carried six times for 21 yards.
Lathen and Jenks were solid on defense, Stanley said.
The Titans used a lot of players.
“We’re trying to develop some depth, certainly by the end of the year,” Stanley said.
Sherwood was particularly effective on the ground. The Bowmen piled up 313 yards on 48 attempts.
Stanley sees the Titans getting better with experience.
“The kids believe they can compete with the best teams in the state,” he said. “And we’re not satisfied with just competing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.