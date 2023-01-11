The West Salem girls basketball team overcame a slow start by their standards against North Salem on Jan. 5. The Titans scored only eight points in the first quarter but later followed that by scoring over 20 points in the next two quarters to pull away from the Vikings for the league opening win 65-34.
North Salem erased a quick four-point West Salem advantage to later take an 11-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Titans cranked up the full-court pressure on the Vikings in the second which sparked a 16-0 scoring run in the final three minutes of the half also forcing nine North Salem turnovers in that same span. Elizabeth Gile converted a steal into two points in the last minute before the break, capping off a 22-point quarter for the Titans. They led 30-18 at halftime.
West Salem’s offense kept rolling in the second half as Madelyn Diaz and Braeli Martin combined for 17 of the Titans’ 25 points in the third quarter. Diaz scored all her eight points in the first six minutes of the quarter and later Martin would score all nine of her points in the final two and a half minutes as West Salem took a 55-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, the Titans again hit double-digit points outscoring the Vikings 10-6 and closing out their first league victory 65-34 over North Salem.
In their last four games, the Titans have been averaging over 57 points per contest and will hope to keep that rolling in their next game at Sprague on Jan. 16 with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.
