West Salem Girls BBall

Madelyn Diaz scored eight of the Titans 25 points in the third quarter against North Salem.

 Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

The West Salem girls basketball team overcame a slow start by their standards against North Salem on Jan. 5. The Titans scored only eight points in the first quarter but later followed that by scoring over 20 points in the next two quarters to pull away from the Vikings for the league opening win 65-34.

