West Salem has the makings of a solid Class 6A girls soccer team.
Central has a new coach and outlook heading into the 5A season.
Dallas, also with a new head coach, is trying to have the numbers necessary to play on the 5A junior varsity level.
Some info on each program:
Dallas
Last season: The Dragons competed as a junior varsity team.
This season: Dallas’ 2022 JV schedule is still a work in progress, but the first game is slated for Sept. 8, with a 7 p.m. kickoff at home against Newport.
Outlook: New coach Melissa Turner is a former soccer player at Dallas. She’s still getting to know her 2022 Dragons.
Returning players include junior midfielder/forward Emily Sheldon, sophomore defender Addison Cornthwaite and senior Zoey Floodman, a goalkeeper/defender.
Some underclassmen also have Turner excited about their potential.
“They’ve all been really great. Very welcoming,” Turner said.
The goals at Dallas are to “just get a team together at this point,” she added. “And then work on working as a team. My expectations are to just play hard and have fun.
“We met a couple times a week getting ready. There were usually four or five girls there. We were doing workouts, weightlifting and running as well as kicking the soccer ball around.”
Central
Last season: Central finished 3-10-1, including 2-5-0 in the MWC. The Panthers were No. 22 of 31 teams in the Oregon School Activities Association 5A rankings. Wins came against Parkrose, Lebanon and South Albany, and the Panthers tied Thurston. Central was fifth in the MWC behind four state playoff teams – Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Silverton and West Albany.
This season: The Panthers’ season debut is 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Reynolds. Central will play five more nonleague games before opening MWC play on Sept. 27 at Lebanon. The league season consists of eight games. The final game is Oct. 27 at home with Woodburn.
MWC teams Crescent Valley and Woodburn are Nos. 5 and 6, respectively, in the first 5A coaches poll of the season. Corvallis is No. 9.
Outlook: As camp began in mid-August, the Panthers had three returning players -- Cassie Ainsworth, Joseleen Martinez and Amanda McArthur -- leading the way.
“They stood out during our daily doubles tryout period and as leaders that the other girls are following and looking up to for advice,” new coach Robert Arteaga said.
Ainsworth is a senior who played on defense last season. Martinez is a junior midfielder. McArthur is a junior forward who was honorable mention all-MWC.
“Amanda will be the engine of the attack and dictate how our attack will be on the field,” Arteaga said.
Ainsworth will be a key piece in the back line “by making sure everyone is where they’re supposed to be.”
Martinez also will be important to the defense.
“She and Cassie are going to be the perfect center back duo for us this year,” Arteaga said.
Newcomers with potential include Jamylin Martinez, a freshman who is Joseleen’s sister, and Alli Ceja, one of 12 freshman girls in the program.
“Jamylin is showing promise and will have to be a key piece in the attack, and Alli has impressed as a key piece also,” Arteaga said.
A year ago, the Panthers tallied 19 goals and gave up 39. More experience and stability could help change those numbers.
“I expect the team to be able to compete every time they play and give some of the harder teams a good fight,” Arteaga said. “Our depth might be a question. And if any upperclassmen go down with injury of suspension, we will have to rely on the pretty big freshman class and some sophomores will have to step up. Hopefully they can get used to the pace and physicality sooner rather than later.”
West Salem
Last season: The Titans made it to the 6A playoffs, where they lost 1-0 at Bend. West Salem outscored its opponents 23-16 during a 7-6-2 season. In league, the Titans were 5-1-1. They wound up as the No. 17-ranked team out of 52 in the state.
This season: West Salem has its opening game on Wednesday at Nelson in Clackamas. Then the Titans play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Churchill. The sixth and final nonleague game is Sept. 20 versus visiting St. Mary’s Academy. The first of eight league games is Sept. 23 at North Salem. The regular season ends Oct. 20 with West Salem at Sprague.
Outlook: Coach Benje Orozco sees the Titans as contenders in the five-school Central Valley Conference.
“We will be young but have a core group of girls returning that work hard on their game during the offseason,” he said. “The group has jelled well in training this summer, and team unity will be a strength. Our goals and expectations are to compete for a league title and make a deep run at state once playoffs begin.”
Five seniors and one junior are among the returnees with top qualities. Morgan Dorsey DuQuesne is “a versatile player with a good presence offensively and defensively,” Orozco said. Mia Zelinka and Jillian Colello are “strong defensive players,” and Celia Acosta is a “crafty and smart offensive player.” Senior Lauren Duke provides “strong midfield play and leadership,” and junior Morgan Duke is back with “strong offense” after missing last season with an injury.
Orozco is enthused about a batch of sophomores, too, “who are athletic and strong.” Kate Endler and Emorie Loewen lead that list.
And two other juniors, Leah Valentine and Lucia Orozco, “could impact our team.”
