West Salem came from behind to open North Valley Conference boys lacrosse play with a 13-9 victory at home over Sprague-South Salem last week.The Titans spotted Sprague-South Salem the first four goals, then roared back.
Two days later, on Friday, the Titans suffered what coach Jack Davis called a “very painful” 11-10 loss at McNary. The Celtics overcame a 10-6 deficit, took the lead with about six minutes to go and held off the Titans the rest of the way.
“Our offense stopped running out system and guys started to panic, and McNary got momentum,” Davis said.
The loss to McNary dropped West Salem to 4-7 this season, but “it’ll be OK,” Davis said, noting that four of the five NVC teams, based on NVC record, will qualify for a two-game playoff that determines which team advances to state.
Three games remain on the Titans’ regular-season schedule: 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Newberg, 2 p.m. Saturday at home versus Corvallis and 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at West Albany.
The Corvallis and West Albany match-ups are NVC games.
West Salem (1-1) trails McNary (1-0) and West Albany (2-0) in the standings. Sprague-South Salem is 1-2, and Corvallis is last at 0-2.
“I’m very confident we’re going to come back,” Davis said.
Against Sprague, “we were taking good shots” early, “they just weren’t going in,” Davis said. Things turned around, though, with eight of the 13 goals assisted. Ryder Story (two goals, three assists), Mason Murray (four goals, two assists) and Logan Skipper (four goals, one assist) led the attack.
And Romy Burrow led the effort at both ends of the field.
“He’s able to force defenses to react to his dodges, allowing our attack to make their plays,” Davis said.
Versus McNary, Burrow initiated the offense, got the first goal and finished with two scores. Skipper scored three goals while Story andMurray each had two. Middie Aiden DeWitt also had a good game, notching two goals with an assist. Sophomore Keegan Keikila, added to the starting lineup due to injuries, defended one of McNary’s top players well. And Eric Ramirez was strong on offense and on faceoffs.
