West Salem and Central suffered road losses to highly ranked teams on Friday, ending their boys basketball seasons.
West Salem made it to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs by winning at home over David Douglas in the March 1 first round.
The Titans then had to visit streaking South Medford, where the Salem team made a late charge but fell short.
Central clawed its way into the 5A bracket but drew perennial power Wilsonville in the first round, and that was too tall an order for the Panthers.
Meanwhile, Dallas completed its regular season with a loss at Corvallis on March 1.
Here’s more on each of the teams:
Central
The Panthers put up a good fight, especially with their defense, but they lacked the firepower to stick with solid Wilsonville in the 5A playoffs.
Central was 1 of 14 from 3-point range in its 47-34 loss.
“If we make six, we’re in the game,” Panthers coach Dean Sanderson said.
Central was the Oregon School Activities Association’s 15th-ranked 5A team. Wilsonville went into the postseason ranked third (and was No. 1 in the 5A coaches poll).
Central led Wilsonville 3-0 after the first four minutes. The Panthers were effective early in guarding 6-10 senior Logan Thebiay.
“I loved the start and the pace and the way we were taking away their big kid,” Sanderson said.
The Wildcats began to find their game, however, going on 13-0 run over a span of 3 ½ minutes to lead 13-5 after the first quarter.
Wilsonville’s defense continued to thwart Central, and at halftime the home team had a 22-13 advantage.
The third quarter was more of the same, with Wilsonville winning it 14-6 to go up 36-19.
“We knew going in that Wilsonville consistently competes for state championships and wins some,” Sanderson said. “Our kids executed the game plan really well, especially defensively. I was really proud of them. We neutralized some of the stuff they (the Wildcats) do.
“If you had told me the morning of the game that they would only score 47 points, I would have really liked that and thought it would put us in a really good position.
“But we had to shoot well to win, and unfortunately we didn’t.”
Wilsonville’s defense was stout, as is typically the case. The Wildcats have held 12 opponents to 34 points or less this season.
“They have a culture where it’s demanded of every kid that if he’s going to play, he has to defend,” Sanderson said.
The Panthers got good play from their two big men – 6-5 junior Chase Nelson and 6-6 sophomore Matt Quinn.
“I was really proud of how Matt competed,” Sanderson said. “He blocked shots, rebounded and went strong to the rim.”
Nelson was named first-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference.
“It was a harder year for him than last year, but the other coaches in the league gave him a little more credit because their game plans centered on stopping him,” Sanderson said.
Senior guard Gabe Cirino was a second-team all-MWC choice. Three Panthers made honorable mention: senior Adrien Barba, junior Dom Castanon and Quinn.
The Panthers had good – and vocal – support at Wilsonville.
“Our crowd was great,” Sanderson said. “It was great to have the cheerleaders there along with a lot of students and community members.”
The Panthers ended the season 10-12, with a 9-7 record and fourth-place finish in the MWC.
Wilsonville moved on to the state tournament at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. The Wildcats (24-2) will face Crater in a Wednesday quarterfinal.
Dallas
The Dragons fell 61-44 at Corvallis to end their season with a 4-19 overall record and 2-14 MWC mark.
Dallas scored league wins over West Albany and South Albany this season and had several games that were tight or within reach into the fourth quarter.
The Dragons trailed Corvallis by seven points at halftime but didn’t have a good third quarter.
“The story of our season,” Dallas coach Jordan Sollman said.
Sollman said he felt his team played good defense much of the game, “but the problem was we were giving up second- or third-chance opportunities, and that can wear you down against a team that takes advantage.”
Senior Ashton Foster wrapped up his Dragon basketball career with 22 points and senior Kobe Braziel scored 12 points.
Fellow seniors Kolby Johnson-Sallee, Kailyr Gibson, James Partridge and Justin Parner also suited up for the final time.
“It’s a good group of seniors, I’ve loved coaching them,” Sollman said.
Foster was voted to the all-MWC second team by the league’s coaches.
Brazile, Gibson and sophomore Coven Rotter-Gale earned honorable mention.
West Salem
The Titans can proudly look back on their play this season and their mettle in advancing to the Sweet 16 of 6A.
West Salem held off offensive-minded David Douglas 76-74 in their first-round game March 1 at West Salem.
Three days later, a 62-53 loss at South Medford was nothing to be ashamed about, as the host Panthers were a heavy favorite and had won 16 games in a row.
West Salem marched into the playoffs ranked 13th in the OSAA rankings, while South Medford was No. 4.
Who knows what might have happened had West Salem shot a little better from the outside on Friday?
The Titans didn’t make a 3-pointer until the fourth quarter, “and we had really good looks,” coach Travis Myers said.
“We did a good enough job defensively, in the first half, especially,” he added.
The Titans weren’t able to get to the free-throw line, either. They had only two attempts in the game.
“I don’t know that any team (South Medford) has played was willing to go at them like we do,” Myers said of the Titans’ attack-the-rim off-the-dribble style. “The officials let the game be really, really physical. There weren’t a lot of fouls called.”
South Medford was missing two of its best players against West Salem. One of them, senior guard Junior Sleezer, was the SWC Player of the Year. He wasn’t able to play because of flu-like symptoms. The other absentee was sophomore guard Jackson Weiland, out for the season with a broken collarbone suffered the previous game.
“I don’t know how much that changed things,” Myers said. “Sleezer is a better on-the-ball defender than No. 22 (guard Mike Adee), but 22 hurt us with the 3.”
The Panthers, who were 10-0 in their league, still packed plenty of punch. And it was a three-headed monster for the Titans, consisting of 6-3 freshman guard Boden Howell (25 points), 6-3 senior forward Devon Malcolm (20 points, 11 rebounds) and 6-0 senior Adee (12 points on four 3-pointers). That trio all but five of the Panthers’ points.
Howell demonstrated a smooth all-around game, and Malcolm repeatedly did his Zion Williamson impersonation with dunks and strong, easy finishes at the basket.
“Malcolm’s a great player,” Myers said. “He’s as good as there is as far as a big man, with his strength and skills for someone 6-3, 225, 230 pounds. We didn’t have a match-up for him.
“And Howell’s going to dominate the state the next three years. He’s impossible to guard.”
Even with West Salem offense struggling much of the way, the Titans made things interesting in the late going. Down 43-30 after three quarters, they chipped away and got to within 56-50 with 30 seconds remaining.
Senior point guard Jon Breyman’s runner made the score 56-48 with 40 seconds left, and a steal and Brooks Ferguson pass to Jimmy Lathen resulted in a layup 10 seconds later.
The Titans nearly had another steal, but were called for a foul with 20 seconds to go, and Malcolm hit both ends of a one-and-one to boost the South Medford lead to 58-50.
Junior guard Tommy Slack buried a 3 with 11 seconds on the clock, forcing a South Medford timeout to discuss the home team’s 58-53 lead.
Howell was fouled and sank a free throw, and the Panthers added a free throw and got an offensive rebound basket from Malcolm at the buzzer to raise the final margin to nine points.
“It was a hard trip, but the frustrating thing is that it was right there for us,” Myers said. “It would have been a great story, but the story was the shots that didn’t go in.”
The Titans finished the season 18-7 overall, going 9-5 to place third in the Mountain Valley Conference.
South Medford won the Southwest Conference title and moved into the eight-team state tournament at the University of Portland with a 23-2 record. The Panthers’ losses were to Garfield and O’Dea, both Washington schools.
Breyman, who had nine points at South Medford, was named first-team all-MVC earlier in the week.
Breyman averaged about 11 points, four assists and four rebounds per game.
“The coaches showed their respect for Jon and what he means to us,” Myers said.
Three Titans made the second team: junior Tommy Slack, sophomore Connor Oertel and sophomore big man Trenton Ferguson.
“All three guys were deserving and had good years,” Myers said.
Slack led the Titans in scoring with close to 14 points per game; he had a team-high 18 versus South Medford.
Oertel and Ferguson averaged about 10 points each.
Junior Jimmy Lathen of West Salem was on the honorable mention list and averaged about nine points per game.
