WEST SALEM — West Salem still leads the Class 6A Special District 6 football standings with two games left in the regular season.

The Titans (4-0 league, 6-1 overall) will travel to Bend (0-4, 2-5) for a 7 p.m. Friday game. Then they’ll play host to Sprague (2-2, 5-2) on Friday, Oct. 29, and await the state playoff first-round pairings.

It was mission accomplished last Friday as West Salem led all the way and held off the come-from-behind bid of visiting McNary (2-2, 5-2) for a 34-27 victory.

After the Celtics pulled within a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, the Titans were able to keep possession and use up the remaining 6 ½ minutes. That capped a night on which the West Salem offense never punted while rushing for about 260 yards and passing for 203.

Titans coach Shawn Stanley, whose team has climbed to No. 5 in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings, liked his team’s offensive balance and its overall defensive performance. The only blemishes came late, when McNary hit a couple of deep passes to get back in the game with plenty of time left.

“We’ve got to make them earn it,” Stanley said.

Among the standouts on defense for the Titans: senior end Martin Trujillo, who made eight tackles, with two for loss and a sack, and forced a fumble, and junior cornerback Jameson Lowry, who recorded six tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

On the ground, senior running backs Hudson Giertych and Johnny Withers delivered their 1-2 punch. Giertych had 18 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. Withers ran 13 times for 123 yards and a TD.

Senior quarterback Brooks Ferguson got in the act as well with two rushing touchdowns. He also completed 14 of 17 passes, with a TD throw to senior Zach Dodsen-Green. Dodsen-Green finished with five catches for 90 yards. Senior Judah Aliifua had four receptions for 89 yards.

West Salem is on its second three-game winning streak of the season. Bend has lost five in a row, one by forfeit. But the Lava Bears have been close in their two most-recent outings. They lost 25-21 at North Medford and 50-46 Saturday at home against South Salem.

“They play super hard,” Stanley said of the Lava Bears. Bend runs a wing-T offense and has a run-oriented attack with lots of motion and misdirection plays.

“We don’t see a lot of the wing-T anymore. They’re pretty much it in our conference and in the area,” Stanley said. “And we didn’t play them last year, so it’s been awhile. It’ll be a challenge to get ready.”