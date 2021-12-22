SALEM — The Titans opened play in the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University on Friday with a runaway victory over a Jefferson of Portland program that appears down from its usual perch among the state’s elite.
West Salem rolled to a big lead in the first half and stretched it to 55-30 through three quarters before settling for the 67-50 win, which put the Titans in the winners’ bracket of the 16-team tourney. It wasn’t an entirely pretty game by the Titans, though.
“We played OK in the first half, got up by about 30 and took our foot off the gas. We weren’t super sharp,” coach Travis Myers said. “But a win is a win. We got some players in and got some minutes for them that they don’t normally get.”
Sophomore Trent Ferguson “played well,” Myers added.
The 6-7 Ferguson scored 25 points, mostly out of the high post, where he would catch the ball, turn and hit a 10- to 12-foot jumper. The Titans’ other big man, 6-6 senior Brooks Ferguson, returned after missing the previous (Tualatin) game with a sore knee, but played limited minutes.
The Titans were set to play four games in the Classic, with the second game on Monday and the third game on Tuesday. The tournament ends Wednesday. The victory over Jefferson lifted the Titans to 3-1.
Their next game is Thursday at Westview, and they’ll have nonleague games at home against Newberg on Jan. 3 and at Liberty on Jan. 7 before beginning their Mountain Valley Conference season on Jan. 11 at McKay.
