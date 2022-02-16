Itemizer-Observer
Is anyone in the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference capable of beating the West Salem Titans girls basketball team? Maybe not.
The Titans are surging toward the state playoffs – and nearing a league title.
Elsewhere in the Polk County area, the Central girls are battling for their 5A postseason lives, and the Perrydale girls are coming off a solid effort and will get a shot at the 1A playoffs.
Dallas’ girls had a near-miss last week, and Falls City wrapped up its girls season.
Here’s an insiders’ look at each of the local girls teams:
Dallas
The Dragons lost 67-33 to West Albany and 47-45 to North Salem last week.
The North Salem game was up for grabs all the way. Dallas led by as many as three points early in the fourth quarter and went in front 42-39 with 1:55 remaining on sophomore Erin Eriksen’s inbound play basket.
A free throw by sophomore Brooklyn Siegfried gave Dallas a 43-41 lead with 1:13 left.
North Salem hit a 3 with 56 seconds on the clock to go ahead 44-43.
Dallas senior guard Kaylin Olson rimmed out a corner 3, and North Salem rebounded, forcing Dallas to foul. One free throw with 33.7 seconds to play lifted the Vikings into a 45-43 lead.
Dallas got two inside looks for sophomore Brook Dunkin, one on an offensive rebound, but the Dragons came up empty-handed and had to foul again. With 9.8 seconds left, North Salem sank two free throws for a four-point lead.
In the final second, Erickson scored from 12 feet to make it a two-point final margin.
Eriksen led the way for Dallas with 17 points, scoring at least three in every quarter. Dunkin had 11 points, also scoring in every quarter, and she hit 7 of 10 free throws. Olson made two 3-pointers, and senior guard Kiana Jones had one.
Dallas will play Friday at Crescent Valley; the Dragons also had a game scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, at South Albany.
Through last week, Dallas had lost its last eight games since defeating North Salem 36-33 on Jan. 10.
The Dragons are 4-15 overall and 1-11 in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
Central
The Panthers struggled at Silverton last Tuesday, falling 70-28 to a team that ended the week ranked second in 5A by the OSAA.
A Friday game at home against Corvallis was a bigger one in terms of two teams competing for a state playoff position, and Central couldn’t quite get over the hump, falling 68-52.
Going into this week, Central had six games left in the regular season. The first came Tuesday against North Salem. The next is Wednesday at Lebanon.
Silverton will be in town on Saturday for a league game, and the Panthers must play first-place Crescent Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Central.
The Panthers are still in the race, though. At 5-5 in the MWC, they are fifth. The top four go to the state playoffs, and the fifth-place finisher will advance if its OSAA ranking is higher than that of the fifth-place team in the Midwestern League. As of last week, Central was 14th in the OSAA system while Midwestern No. 5 Thurston was 16th and No. 6 North Bend 17th.
For Central, junior Sadie Wendring scored 24 points against Corvallis, while freshman Hadley Craig had 14 points and a team-high five rebounds and sophomore Ashley Barba had a team-best five assists.
Barba led the Panthers in scoring against Silverton with seven points, and Craig had five steals.
“Silverton was not a good game for us,” Central coach Marc Burleson said. “You know you’re going to have trouble when all nine players have off nights. That doesn’t make for much fun.
“We rebounded pretty well against Corvallis, and our defensive intensity was better. We went from down 10 in the first half to tied, but our M.O. all season for some reason has been to relax a little in the third quarter. I probably should have called a timeout a little sooner.
“We got the deficit back to six, but Corvallis hit a couple more shots and kept us from coming all the way back.
“I think we can maintain fifth in our league (Lebanon was sixth at 4-7 through last week), so we’re trying to improve our RPI and clinch at least an at-large bid. Our destiny is in our hands.”
West Salem
The Titans have been trending for a while, and nothing last week altered that.
The Titans opened the week taking care of visiting McNary 61-31. Then West Salem went to Mountain View for a Thursday game and won 59-41.
“We played very well,” Titans coach Katie Singleton said. “We’re starting to play really hard together. Our defense keeps getting better and better every game.”
With those two victories, the Titans’ win streak reached 11 games, and their 6A Mountain Valley Conference-leading record improved to 10-0.
West Salem’s margin was two games over second-place South Salem (8-2 after last week), and the Titans are 1-0 against the Saxons this season with one more meeting on the docket.
And, the Titans have risen a handful of notches in the OSAA 6A rankings, up to 14th by the end of last week. The higher the ranking, the better the position in the state playoffs.
“We want to get to the state tournament. That’s been a goal all season – to make it and to make a splash,” Singleton said.
The Titans didn’t look like a state tournament team early in the season. They started 2-7, losing to Jesuit, Mountainside, Beaverton, Benson, Oregon City, Jefferson and Lakeridge. It was a formidable slate of opponents, though.
“We knew our preseason would be tough,” Singleton said. “We thought we could steal some of those games, but we didn’t. So there’s been a lot of grinding in practice and mental toughness we’ve used to get over the hurdle of losing.”
The Titans have developed as a group and now regularly show good offensive balance. Top scorers last week against McNary were senior Mya Adams (14 points), junior Mady Diaz (13), junior Elizabeth Bennett (11) and senior Baylee Butler (7). Against Mt. View, Bennett scored 19 points, Adams 13, Butler 10 and Diaz 8.
The Titans got off to a fast start against McNary.
“We were shooting well and just carried that with us for the majority of the game,” Singleton said.
Shots weren’t falling so well against Mountain View, however, and the Titans led only 13-9 after one quarter and 28-21 at the half. But the Titans showed the ability to hang in there and use their defense to eventually pull away.
“We have a lot of offensive threats, but sometimes we’re not hitting,” Singleton said. “The first half was tough, and it could have been anybody’s game. Our defense made the difference against Mountain View. A lot of it is our press, but it’s also our half-court defense. We fly around.”
The Titans aren’t a big team and rebounding sometimes remains an area where they need more work. Mountain View had a 6-3 post who rebounded well against them. It didn’t help West Salem that two of its post players, junior Adria Dixon and freshman Braeli Martin, fouled out. “But overall, there’s not a lot of size in our league,” Singleton said.
West Salem had a Monday game at Sprague, a prelude to road games the Titans will play Wednesday against South Salem and Monday at Summit. Only South Salem figured to give the Titans much of a test.
Then comes the Titans’ closing game of the regular season, a Feb. 24 home match with Bend (third in the league through last week).
Perrydale
The Panthers batted .500 against Crosshill Christian last week in a battle of teams hoping to do something in the Casco League playoffs.
Crosshill came to Perrydale on Feb. 9 and won 43-33. Heidi Juarez hit a 3 and long 2 back-to-back to give the Pirates a 12-9 lead, but Crosshill responded quickly and was up 28-20 going into the final quarter.
Two nights later, the Pirates looked sharp at Crosshill. Perrydale coach Terry Newton liked what he saw as his team took the initiative and won 40-37.
“The girls did a really good job. I was very proud of them,” Newton said. “That was a win over a good team and a coach (Terry Williams) who’s been coaching forever.
“The girls showed up prepared, probably the most prepared we’ve been all season.”
Senior Elana Porter had a huge game in the Friday victory, scoring 24 points.
She and senior Jayel Meyer came to Newton before that game and asked if the Pirates could go back to the more structured shuffle offense, with a lot of screening, that the team had used in the past. The switch worked and helped Pirates players stay in motion and get open on the way to the basket, and a triangle-and-two defense featuring sophomore Ivy Janesofsky and senior Ellie Vincent also did the trick against Crosshill.
“We prepared really well Thursday,” Porter said. “Ellie and Ivy in the triangle-and-two really helped us win, and Jayel brings a lot of defense and just movement on the court in general. Without her, it would be really hard for us to move the ball around.”
Porter sank a free throw with three seconds left to boost Perrydale’s lead to three points, and the host Eagles weren’t able to get a good 3-point try going full-court before the final buzzer.
In the loss to Crosshill, Porter had 12 points and Meyer 10.
Those two results left Crosshill at 8-6 in the Casco and in fourth place, with Perrydale 8-5 and third.
Perrydale went into this week positioned to finish third in the regular season with a victory Tuesday at home versus C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas.
The league playoffs are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at George Fox University. Perrudale will play at 2 p.m. Friday against second-place Livingstone Adventist Academy. A win would put the Pirates into a Saturday game against first-place St. Paul for the league tournament championship. A loss to Livingstone would send Perrydale into a Saturday game against Crosshill Christian, with the winner getting a state playoff berth and the loser out.
Falls City
The Mountaineers finished their 2021-22 season last week.
Falls City lost 44-17 in its home finale versus Willamette Valley Christian, then dropped a 54-20 decision at St. Paul.
WVC led 7-2 after one quarter and 20-7 at the half and wound up making 14 of 23 free throws.
For Falls City, freshman guard Serenity Roberts totaled six points and freshman post Nadia Meyer had four.
St. Paul built leads of 18-2 and 26-7 after the opening quarters.
Roberts ended the game with six points, and freshman post Elyssa Burgess scored four.
Falls City ended the season with a 5-14 overall record and 2-11 Casco League mark.
Three seniors on the eight-player varsity completed their high school basketball careers: guard Amber Houghtaling, guard Kassidi Thompson and post Bailea Watkins.
