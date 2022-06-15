Itemizer-Observer
The West Salem Titans summer softball team got off to a winning start.
The Titans went 4-0-1 and captured the Bend Summer Classic, played June 4-5 at Pine Nursery Park.
“Nice to start well and win one,” said coach Ty Nicholson, the varsity softball coach at West Salem High.
The summer team consists primarily of West Salem players, such as Mia Zachary, Braeli Martin, Kaylee Nicholson, Jasmin Burrell and Sofia Arnold.
The squad also has one player each attending St. Helens, Cascade, Jefferson and Scio.
The Bend Summer Clash was an open tournament, also for 18-and-under teams.
West Salem beat one of those older teams, the Tri-City (Washington) Impact, 10-0 in the championship game – the day after those two teams played to a 2-2 tie in six innings of pool play.
For the Titans, the tournament began with with a game against the South Valley Storm, a team of players from the Eugene and Albany areas. The Titans won 10-0 in five innings, scoring nine times in the fourth. Martin went all the way on the mound, giving up four hits while striking out six without a walk.
Next was a 9-2 victory in four innings over the Lady Ragers. Nayeli Hart of Jefferson hurled for the Titans. She gave up four hits and one earned run, fanning six. Meagan Trissel tripled and had two RBIs, and Hart helped her cause with a double, single and two RBIs.
Then came the 2-2 draw with Tri-City. West Salem took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Martin home run. The Impact went ahead with a two-run fourth. The Titans got the tying run in the bottom of that inning, thanks largely to a couple of errors.
Martin pitched the first five innings and gave up one earned run and five hits; she struck out seven. Hart tossed the final inning, with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
The Impact and Titans had the same pool play record, but the Impact got the top seed into bracket play because they allowed a total of two runs to three given up by the Titans.
In the semifinals, West Salem defeated the Storm 9-2 in five innings. Hart pitched the victory, allowing three hits and striking out six batters in going the distance. Martin and Amyah Miranda homered for the Titans, and Kenna Eagleston from St. Helens went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
The final game went seven innings, and West Salem took the lead in the top of the first two two runs. The Titans added two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh. They finished with 13 hits to four allowed in six innings by Martin, who walked one and struck out nine.
Martin also was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Eagleston homered to cap the scoring. Miranda was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Trissel went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Leading off in all five games for West Salem, Zachary was 7 for 13 with six runs, three RBIs and five stolen bases.
The Titans are scheduled to be one of about 30 teams in the DeMarini Classic at Portland’s Delta Park this weekend.
West Salem expects to play about 30 games this summer, hopefully reaching the regional tournament in Medford in July.
