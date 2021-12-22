SALEM — The West Salem High swim team is continuing to glide through its early season.
The Titans took down McNary in a girls dual meet last week at the Kroc Center, and that was only part of the story. West Salem swimmers turned in 32 personal-best times, which had coach Dan Evans especially excited.
“A lot of first-time swimmers swimming new events,” Evans said, proudly. “Some first-time swimmers diving and did their flip turns.
“A really good meet for everyone.”
The Titans won the girls meet 138-23, and the boys came close to McNary, losing only 85-80.
The West Salem girls won the medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, and had six girls combine for eight individual firsts. Senior Caitlin Waldner won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
Sophomore Reyna Macias was first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Junior Mia Piexoto captured the 200 freestyle, senior Paige Anderson claimed the 200 individual medley, senior Hailey Heflin won the 100 butterfly and freshman Caroline Haworth was the winner of the 500 freestyle.
For the West Salem boys, sophomore Mika Oprea and junior Kaden Oprea were double winners. Mika came home first in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Senior Kaden Bliven was first in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle for the Titans. West Salem also won the 400 freestyle relay for boys.
The Titans aren’t done for 2021. They will be back at the Kroc Center on Dec. 30 for a meet with David Douglas, Newberg and McMinnville
