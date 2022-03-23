Itemizer-Observer
Golf had yet to get going with tournaments as of last week, but the first high school tennis matches took place for West Salem.
The Titans dropped dual meets, with the girls coming up short 6-2 on the road March 17 against Wilsonville and the boys fell 8-0 at Sunset on March 16.
For the West Salem girls, No. 1 singles Shasling Fonseca, an exchange student from Costa Rica, captured her debut. A junior, she posted a 6-0, 6-2 victory.
The Titans’ No. 2 singles player, junior Mila Carreras, an exchange student from Paraguay, won in comeback fashion, 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.
West Salem girls coach Chris Allen said the team score was a little unrealistic because he was missing a few of his players, “but we played hard and saw some great improvement.”
Next for the Titan girls is a March 30 match at Sunset.
“Our team should be pretty competitive,” Allen said, “but it’s hard to say after just one match and not everyone there.
“I loved the effort, and much of what we worked on in practice could be seen in the match play. Overall, I was very happy with the improvement and play of our girls.”
In the boys’ match, No. 3 singles Vaughn Tippets won three games and No. 4 Nicolas Sanchez was able to take one game.
The West Salem boys are set to play a dual at Tigard on Monday.
