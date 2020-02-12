Itemizer-Observer
EUGENE — Senior Leslie Torres of Central High School is headed to the state wrestling tournament after nabbing a third-place spot at the girls state qualifying regionals this weekend at Thurston High School.
“As a coaching staff, that’s where we all thought she would be,” said head coach Arnold Garcia. “She’s really been working hard, and all of us are proud of all three girls.”
Senior Leah Dickson and freshman Katerina Nielsen joined Torres over the weekend, but won’t be joining her at the state tournament at the Memorial Coliseum Feb. 29 - March 1.
Dickson fell in a 9-5 major decision in the second consolation round.
In the battle for a fifth-place spot, Nielsen lost 4-1 to Divinity Farris from Reedsport Charter School.
Torres was able to pin her opponents in the first two championship rounds, and in the quarterfinals match, she pinned her opponent 22 seconds into the first round. Trouble came in the semifinals, when she lost 6-0 to Breanna Mestas from Bonanza. From there, Torres got a pin over Molly Picatti from North Bend, and in her final match, secured a victory over Siuslaw’s Bailey Overton with a 5-3 major decision.
