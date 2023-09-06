CHS XCountry

Sophomore Ty Cirino of Central High School placed first at the recent The Opener meet, as pictured here. Next up is the Ash Creek XC Festival and a field of 50 high school teams. The meet is hosted by Western Oregon University and is one of the premier events on the cross-country schedule.

 Photo by Lance Masterson

Central High’s varsity boys cross country team is about to run smack dab into the middle of another reality check.

One week after the tough Ultimook Race in Tillamook, the boys again square off against quality and quantity. This time it’s at Saturday’s 10th annual Ash Creek XC Festival at Western Oregon University.

