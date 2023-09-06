Central High’s varsity boys cross country team is about to run smack dab into the middle of another reality check.
One week after the tough Ultimook Race in Tillamook, the boys again square off against quality and quantity. This time it’s at Saturday’s 10th annual Ash Creek XC Festival at Western Oregon University.
The Panthers won’t be alone, as they’ll be joined by hundreds of their ilk.
“It’s a great facility,” said the team’s coach, Eli Cirino, of the WOU course. “It accommodates a lot of teams, and it’s quite the event.”
The festival begins at 8 a.m. with the 3,000 meters race for middle school girls. At 11:15 a.m. it’s the last race of the day, the varsity boys 5,000 meters. In between are races for middle school boys, novices and varsity girls.
“They pack those races in there. They are big races, I mean,” said Cirino. “You can get a few hundred kids out there on the course at the same time. It’s really pretty awesome when you see it. It’s a sea of runners.”
No race features greater numbers than the junior varsity boys race.
“The boys JV race is full, because … it’s almost unlimited entries,” said Cirino. “You can have seven on a varsity squad. But they can have 10 to 15 kids on a JV team, so you can easily have several hundred kids out there at the same time.”
Twelve JV runners will suit up for the Central.
The result of this head-to-head competition, as it relates to varsity, is that runners and coaches can scout the competition and compare times.
“Once people have times, like after this weekend, it will be easier to look at different results,” said Cirino.
League meets are becoming a thing of the past. Which makes scouting competitors at large invitationals more important.
“We’ve moved away from a schedule where we had league meets on Wednesdays and invitationals on the weekends. Because a lot of teams were treating league meets as workouts,” said Cirino. “It’s not very realistic to race kids on Wednesday and then again on Saturday.”
Runners will also get an opportunity to see how they measure up to the state’s best, regardless of classification, on Saturday.
“You get schools from all over the state. But you also get some of the best schools in Portland,” said Cirino. “I know our kids notice that Jesuit is going to be there. Jesuit is kind of the premiere distance program in the state.”
Jesuit is also a Class 6A school. But Mid-Willamette Conference rivals Crescent Valley, Dallas, Silverton and West Salem will compete as well.
Cirino will also keep tabs on his own runners.
“It’s going to be the first time that we have all our varsity boys team together. So that will be exciting to see them as a group,” said Cirino.
The team’s pacesetter is Ty Cirino, a sophomore. He was first at The Opener and competed well against strong runners this summer. He will run with the leaders on Saturday, at least he’ll give it that old high school try.
“He’s young. He’s still building that confidence. But … he’s starting to believe he can run,” said the coach. “He’s looking forward to it. He feels like he’s going to stick himself to those guys and see what happens.”
Aidan Wendring and Truman Swartzfager are strong runners in their own right.
“(They) are not really too far behind Ty. They look extremely tough in workouts,” said Eli Cirino. “They have a lot of mileage this summer. They work together. They run together on their off days, on weekends. Sometimes in the evenings, after practice, they’ll do a little shakeout run together. They’re friends and training partners. And there’s a powerful bond between them.”
John Butler and Ryan Burgett add needed depth.
It’s been a while since Central fielded a team this talented.
“I think you’re going to see a very competitive team emerge. I’m very confident in saying that this will be our most competitive team since 2017, and that team went to state,” said Cirino “You can feel it in our workouts. I just know, because I know these kids well, and I know the caliber of athletes that they are. They’re going to be fairly strong.”
It’s a different story with the girls team where Hannah Gilbert is its only varsity runner. Gilbert has shown that she gets stronger as the season progresses. Cirino expects the junior runner to set a new personal record in the 5,000 meters this fall.
“Hannah has done a better job of preparing this summer than any other season. She put in a lot of hard work,” said Cirino. “ Her workouts are strong, and she’s more confident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.