Itemizer-Observer
It’s that time of the high school track and field season. Time to trust the process, celebrate the incremental improvements and sometimes even the lack thereof. Be happy for season bests and get excited about personal bests.
It’s also the time that bigger, better multi-team invitationals start to appear on the schedule, along with – maybe – some warmer and friendlier weather conditions for the athletes.
Local teams have seen some of the above, but there is no doubt more to come on the improvement front for Dallas, Central, West Salem, Perrydale and Falls City.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap for this week and what happened last week:
Dallas
The Dragons have a home meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday with Corvallis and Crescent Valley.
On Saturday, Dallas will compete in the Wilsonville Invitational. Field events start at 10 a.m., with the first race on the track at noon. Twenty-eight schools are expected to take part in the meet, including many 6A programs.
Last weeek, Dallas played host to Silverton and South Albany in a three-way meet.
Highlights for the Dragon girls included PRs and firsts in four individual events: Marley Lamb’s 1 minute, 4.48 second clocking in the 400 meters, Ah Pymm McDaniel’s 5:25.90 in the 1,500, Polly Olliff’s 12:25.80 in the 3,000 and Avery Shinkle’s long jump of 15 feet, 2 inches.
Other wins came from Shinkle with a season PR of 17.15 in the 100 hurdlesMaddie Straus in the javelin and the 4x400 relay team of Kaitlyn Van Well, Straus, Ivy McIntosh and Lamb.
Van Well was second in the open 400, and McDaniel’s runner-up in the 3,000 (PR 12:34.76) helped the Dragons nab the top four spots.
In the field, Evie Olliff placed second in the shot and discus, and Dakoda Bennett was third in the javelin.
For the Dallas boys, Carlos Jantz won the 400 with a PR of 54.24.
Justin Parnell was first in the shot and second in the discus, and Logan Person was second in the javelin.
The top three pole vaulters were Dragons (Jonathan Deming clearing 10 feet, Isaac Ostrom going 9-6 and Joseph Johnson making 9-0, a PR).
Dallas was 2-6 in the 3,000, all with PRs and with Philip Kahl second in 9:57.80, followed by Toby Slade, Noah Zajac, Issac Santille and Trey Cross.
In the 110 hurdles, William Walker and Isaiah Mosley placed 2-3 for the Dragons, Mosley with a PR.
Deming added a third in the 300 hurdles with a PR.
Central
The Panthers will go to Lebanon on Wednesday for a three-way meet that includes South Albany.
Central also is slated to be part of the Vic Downs Mac Invite on Friday at McMinnville. Fourteen teams are entered.
Last week, Central took part in two meets.
First, the Panthers went to North Salem to compete with the Vikings and Corvallis.
“Great day,” Central coach Eli Cirino said, pleased with 41 personal bests.
“Pretty awesome to see so many of our new kids, as well as returners, having a big day.
“The first nice days of each spring usually bring out some good times/marks, and that was the case here.”
Cirino noted that the Panthers “have some depth in a few places that we need to disperse to maximize what we can accomplish as a team.”
Freshman Gabriel Haines and sophomore Copeland Hayes showed promise in the throwing events, for instance.
Senior Elijah Jones won the pole vault with a PR of 11-6, raced to third in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 46.66 and high jumped 5-4 to place second.
Other boys of note included Jack Burgett’s PR of 23.85 for second in the 200, Gabriel Cirino’s 2:16.78 PR for second in the 800, Truman Swartzfager’s PR of 10:37.43 for second at 3,000 meters, Myles Crandall throwing the javelin a PR of 125-6 to win that event and Joshua Peters’ first in the long jump thanks to a PR of 19-7 ½.
The girls meet included a victory and PR of 95-11 in the javelin for junior Sadie Wendring. She also PR’d in the 100 and long jump.
“It’s a true pleasure to work with this group of kids every day. They are talented, hard-working, competitive, and at the same time, they keep things in perspective,” Coach Cirino said. “They seem to enjoy just being around each other more than anything.
“The positive attitude and camaraderie are contagious, and it’s spreading quickly.”
The Panthers had three days off before going to the Sherwood “Need for Speed” Classic. There, Burgett had a PR and took fourth in the 400 and senior Kaleb McArthur went a PR 20-5 for fifth in the long jump.
And senior Sophie Bliss captured the girls 100 hurdles with a PR of 15.92, beating a host of Class 6A hurdlers. Her time ranks second in 5A this season.
In the same event, Central’s Julis Martinez had a PR to finish eighth.
Jayden Taylor ran her fastest 800 and was third, and Hannah Gilbert took fifth in that race.
Wendring was eighth in the javelin with another PR, upping her top mark to 96-7.
West Salem
The Titans didn’t have a meet last week, but they will be at McKay on Wednesday for a dual meet that starts at 4 p.m.
Perrydale
The Pirates will compete in the Rob Frank Invitational hosted by Banks at noon Saturday.
Over the weekend, the Pirates went to the St. Paul Buckaroo Roundup and enjoyed a bunch of PRs amid the collection of 14 boys teams and eight girls teams.
The boys’ list: Mason Deters and Ethan Blades in the shot and discus, and Deters in the javelin. Deters was sixth in the shot; Blades was seventh in the discus.
For the girls, PRs came from Grace Hannan (100), Kenna Rosenbalm (shot), and Emma Fox and Jenna Tompkins (discus). Tompkins took fourth in the javelin, and Fox was fifth in the discus. And, in the pole vault, Jesalynn Griffiths and Julia Fast were 1-2, both clearing 7-0 and Izzie Keene taking third. Griffiths also placed third in the 100 hurdles.
Falls City
The Mountaineers go to Sheridan for a 4 p.m. Thursday meet that includes the host school, Colton, Delphian, Santiam Christian and Taft.
Falls City was at the St. Paul Buckaroo Roundup on April 9, and Sophia Abeling came through with PRs in the 100 and triple jump to place ninth and third, respectively. Serenity Roberts and Abeling were 6-7 in the long jump.
For the boys, Kirk Davis turned in a 200 PR and was seventh in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump.
