It was more of the same for the Central High School varsity football team, as the Panthers fell 48 to 15 to visiting Corvallis.
“Friday’s game was a rough one,” said Panthers Coach Joel Everett. “We were able to move the ball offensively, and then we’d shoot ourselves in the foot with a turnover, or a bad penalty. In this league you can fall behind real fast when the other team is executing and you’re not.”
The team’s generosity was reflected in the scoreboard. Four trips to the red zone resulted in eight points for Central.
“You can’t do this in this league,” said Everett. “I think I’ve been saying all along that this league is really tough, and if you’re not bringing your best game, you’re not going to be successful.”
Unofficially, the team has committed no less than 10 turnovers in eight quarters. Or more than one per quarter. So, the first order of business is how do you coach players to hang onto the ball?
“I think it’s just a focus thing for our players, making sure they’re intentional in what they’re supposed to do,” said Everett. “From a play-calling standpoint, we can put our players in better positions to not make these mistakes. But, again, it’s a learning thing with guys that don’t have a ton of varsity experience.”
Matters are complicated when this gap is significant.
“Game speed is different then practice speed, and it just comes with time and experience,” said Everett. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t lead to good things on a Friday night. It’s just growing pains, and players have got to go through them.”
Good things are happening on the gridiron, however, and Everett likens film study that showcase this as a sort of old time Gothic classic.
“There were a lot of good plays on film. We were able to show some to our players during our film session. As I told our team, it’s almost like Jekyll and Hyde right now,” said Everett. “Here’s all the good things that we can do and what we expect ourselves to do. And then here’s the times we don’t take care of business, and what it looks like.”
Two freshmen are earning varsity playing time: JT Girod at quarterback and Rei Eaves at running back. Both are expected to continue to play under the lights.
“Eaves was a freshman who started at running back because our other guys were dealing with some nagging things, and I can’t remember the last time a freshman started at running back at Central,” said Everett of Eaves. “He played well. We were really proud of him to be able to step up. So now that we’ve got some guys back, I still think he’s going to stay in the rotation.”
It’s also likely Girod will continue to split signal-caller duties with senior Andrew Taufa’asau.
“The game plan going forward is to play both quarterbacks right now,” said Everett. “I think we’ve got to find a way to get our best 11 on the field on offense.”
Gabe Haines, a junior, and the offensive line were singled out for their play.
“They’re just starting to mesh as a unit,” said Everett.
Central has been outscored 89 to 21 in two home games to open the season. While the team they face next week, undefeated Silverton, has outscored its opponents 78 to 14. Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. at McGinnis Field.
The gauntlet that begins with the game against the Foxes, second in the OSAA rankings, continues the following two weeks, with road games against Crescent Valley (no. 3) and West Albany (no. 4).
That means the Panthers will be playing the second, third and fourth ranked teams in successive weeks, each of which is an away game.
