CHS football

Jackson Stevens, no. 8, prepares for contact in the Panthers’ loss to the Spartans on Friday. Corvallis came out on top, 48-15, in Mid-Willamette Conference action.

 Photo by Lance Masterson

It was more of the same for the Central High School varsity football team, as the Panthers fell 48 to 15 to visiting Corvallis.

“Friday’s game was a rough one,” said Panthers Coach Joel Everett. “We were able to move the ball offensively, and then we’d shoot ourselves in the foot with a turnover, or a bad penalty. In this league you can fall behind real fast when the other team is executing and you’re not.”

