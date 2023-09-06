Cross Country

Philip Kahl of Dallas and Hannah Gilbert of Central, both juniors, placed first in their respective races at Saturday’s Ultimook Race at Hydrangea Ranch near Tillamook

At 18:39.90, Kahl was first in the Men’s 5,000 meters junior varsity 5A-6A race. While Gilbert posted a 13:06.67 to lead the pack in the women’s 3,000 meters novice 1A-6A race.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.