Philip Kahl of Dallas and Hannah Gilbert of Central, both juniors, placed first in their respective races at Saturday’s Ultimook Race at Hydrangea Ranch near Tillamook
At 18:39.90, Kahl was first in the Men’s 5,000 meters junior varsity 5A-6A race. While Gilbert posted a 13:06.67 to lead the pack in the women’s 3,000 meters novice 1A-6A race.
Results for Polk County high school runners follow:
MEN’S RACES
5,000 Meters Varsity 5A-6A
Central High School: 19th, Aidan Wendring, sophomore; 25th, Truman Swartzfager, junior; 103rd, John Butler, senior; 145th, Atticus Tesch, junior; 157th, Alfredo Ortiz Heredia, senior; 178th, Keagan Korbe, sophomore; and, 183rd, Shawn Hibbard, junior.
Mid Willamette Conference teams standings: First South Albany, sixth Corvallis, ninth Crescent Valley, 18th Central, and 21st Silverton, out of 24 teams.
5,000 Meters Junior Varsity 5A-6A
Dallas High School: 1st, Philip Kahl, junior; 9th, Joseph Mayfield, junior; 12th, Keegan Schilling, senior; 146th, Bryce Hoxie, junior; 232nd, Samuel Bingham, sophomore; 238th, Thomas Tankersley; and, 256th, Dustin Albright.
West Salem High School: 33rd, Garrett Fenske, junior; 42nd, Wislinder Hobbs, sophomore; 44th, Dylan McQuirk, sophomore; 45th, David Rodriguez, sophomore; 85th, Nolan Venti, sophomore; 86th, Trevor Henkel, junior; 87th, Henry Baker, junior; 108th, Lucas Kimsey, senior; 157th, Maximilian Terzenbach, freshman; 168th, Rafael Lemus, sophomore; 177th, Chase Boys, freshman; 214th, Mateo Harada, freshman; 239th, David Goodwin, freshman; 251st, Asher Stevenson, sophomore; 271st, Jacob Kimsey, sophomore; 279th, Brandon Markle, junior; 280th, Thane Condit, junior; 280th, Trew Smith, junior; 282nd, Simon Williams, junior; 292nd, Max Kline, senior; and, 293rd, Kjell Peters, senior.
West Salem was eighth and Dallas ninth out of 24 teams in the final standings.
3,000 Meters Novice 1A-6A
Central High School: 31st, Evan Taylor, sophomore; 38th, Tyler Hatch, freshman; 69th, Riley Quiring, sophomore; 72nd, Owen Clift, freshman; 82nd, Noah MacPeek, freshman; 121st, Angus Aldrich, freshman.
Dallas High School: 89th, Ashton Buchanan, junior; and, 137th, Blake Ogilvie, freshman.
West Salem High School: 63rd, Grayson O’Neal, sophomore; 103rd, Curtis Butler, junior; and, 118th, Quinn Dombrowski, freshman.
WOMEN’S RACES
5,000 Meters Varsity 5A-6A
Dallas High School: 32nd, Jazmine Irving, sophomore; 37th, Ah Pymm McDaniel, 23:07.42, junior; 38th, Tenny Nash, junior; 40th, Polly Olliff, junior; 42nd, Kelsey Rodli, sophomore; 55th, Ruby Halligan, sophomore; 76th, Amber Green, freshman; 87th, Olea Green, senior; 90th, Tayna Green, sophomore; 98th, Greta Scales, senior.
Dallas was sixth in team scores, with Lakeridge, Crescent Valley, Corvallis, Lake Oswego and Peninsula finishing ahead of the Dragons.
5,000 Meters Junior Varsity 5A-6A
Dallas High School: 40th, Jenna Rogers, sophomore.
West Salem High School: 5th, Gitte Lonigan, junior; 6th, Leah Valentine, senior; 7th, Julianne Rommel, senior; 15th, Abby Evans, sophomore; 16th, Mia Rasca, sophomore; 19th, Samantha Griffin, sophomore; 28th, Emma Anderson, junior; 29th, Kanyon Talaswaima, senior; 30th Teresa Lovely, freshman; 32nd, Avery Meier, sophomore; 56th, Lindy Smith, junior; 59th, Aidan Miller, senior; 60th, Ava Miller, sophomore; 76th, Malia Morrison, senior; 77th, Mackenzie Davis, junior; 112th, Taylor Stephenson, freshman; 114th, Madison Thorp, junior; and, 115th, Miryana Newman, sophomore.
3,000 Meters Novice 1A-6A
Central High School: 1st, Hannah Gilbert, junior; 37th, Faith Fitts, junior; 38th, Tatum Hutcheson, senior; and, 39th, Lily McCormick, junior.
Dallas High School: 34th, Addison McGrady, junior.
West Salem High School: 87th, Abigail Koneski, sophomore; 117th, Lucia Stricken, freshman; and, 134th Zara Moore, junior.
Go to athletic.net for more more information, including individual times for each runner.
