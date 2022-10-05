WSHS soccer

West Salem junior Jose Garcia-Mendoza pursues South Salem’s Josue Ruelas.

 Photo by Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

The West Salem boy soccer team went into their match against South Salem already banged up. By the end, they could barely field enough healthy players. The Titans even had to pull players up from Junior Varsity to have enough substitutions. The Saxons kept the pressure on the Titans and came away with a 3-1 win over the home team West Salem.

