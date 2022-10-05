The West Salem boy soccer team went into their match against South Salem already banged up. By the end, they could barely field enough healthy players. The Titans even had to pull players up from Junior Varsity to have enough substitutions. The Saxons kept the pressure on the Titans and came away with a 3-1 win over the home team West Salem.
“It was disheartening because we had six guys out and then we had two more guys get injured during the game,” said head coach Sean Young. “But I’m really proud of the way the guys played, they didn’t quit. I mean, that’s super important for me that they showed courage and heart.”
The Titans lone goal came in the first half from Raul Guevara. West Salem was hanging tough until the Saxons broke through on two more scoring chances from Dylan Crook and Josue Ruelas to give South a 3-1 lead at halftime.
In the second half, West Salem goalkeeper Angel-Nicolai Herrera blocked shots from seemingly every angle with South Salem continually putting pressure on the Titan defense. West Salem had a couple more chances on their opponent’s goal but nothing came to fruition with neither team scorig in the second half.
“I think we can build off the effort that our guys played with,” said Young. “And I think when we get our other players back, that will allow us to get some other guys back into positions where they’re their best.”
The Titans should have reinforcements on the way as they get ready for the latter part of league play. West Salem travels to cross-town rival North Salem Oct. 11 with kickoff at 7 p.m.
