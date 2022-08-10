Itemizer-Observer
The Mavericks Independent Baseball League has selected its All-Stars for 2022.
The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes led the way with eight players out of the 18 on the All-Star roster. The Salem Senators placed six players on the team. The Portland Mavericks and Campesinos de Salem-Keizer each had two players make the squad.
Here’s the list, by position:
Starting pitchers – Jared Bell, Volcanoes; Chase Jessee, Senators; Matt McDonald, Volcanoes; Carsie Walker, Mavericks.
Relievers – Andrew Baxter, Campesinos; Matt Geoffrion, Senators; Jake Lialios, Volcanoes.
Catcher – Angeddy Almanzar, Senators.
First base – Matt Holliday, Volcanoes.
Second base – Shoma Yoshida, Volcanoes.
Shortstop – Garrett Kueber, Senators.
Third base – Victor Diaz, Mavericks; Jose Villa, Volcanoes.
Outfield – Juan Carlow Abreau, Volcanoes; Blayze Arcano, Senators; Tony Holton, Volcanoes.
Designated hitter – Edgar Vela, Senators.
Utility – Alex Marquand, Campesinos.
• This week’s slate includes six games over four days, starting with a 6:35 p.m. Thursday game between the Volcanoes and Senators. Those two teams will play each other again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The other three-game series is Campesinos versus the Mavericks. Games are at 6:35 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
The league’s regular season ends Aug. 28. Playoffs are Sept. 1-3.
• After last week’s six games, the race is even tighter than it was in recent weeks.
The Mavericks hold first place with a 20-18 record, but have lost two games in a row. The Volcanoes are second at 18-18 and on a two-game win streak. The Campesinos (17-18) and Senators (18-19) are tied for third, 1 1/12 games out of the lead. The Campesinos have dropped three in a row while the Senators have won four straight.
• In last week’s Campesinos-Senators series, game one went to the Senators 14-5 on Thursday.
The Sens did it in style, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings for a 6-0 lead and never looking back.
Dylan Moser of Salem was 2 for 3 in the leadoff spot with three walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. TJ Wheeler had a double, two hits and two RBIs. Isaiah Dominguez drove in two runs, scored twice and had two hits.
On Friday, the Senators clinched a series victory with another big win, this one 15-2. Garrett Kueber was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and six Senators teammates had two hits.
The Senators made it a sweep by toppling the Camps 14-11 on Saturday. Salem’s 10-run sixth inning gave them a 14-5 lead.
• The other three-game series last week went to the Volcanoes, who took two out of three from the Mavericks.
The series started with a 10-9 Mavericks win in 11 innings on Friday.
The Mavs broke a 6-6 tie with three runs in the top of the eighth, two on a triple by Wilfredo Tovar. The Volcanoes tied the score with three runs in their half of the eighth. In the top of the 11th, Portland went in front 10-9 on Chase Bessard’s home run. And reliever Sammy Mercedes blanked the Volcanoes in the bottom of the frame. He worked the closing three innings, giving up no hits or runs and striking out seven.
For the Mavs, leadoff hitter Rodny Rodriguez was 4 for 7 and drove in two runs. Alex Emerson and Dane Simon and Bessard all had three hits, Bessard with three RBIs.
On Saturday, the Volcanoes rebounded to win 8-2. Matt McDonald went the distance for the victory. He had a six-hitter with seven strikeouts.
On Sunday, the Volcanoes won again, 11-3.
