The namesake did the original Portland Mavericks proud last week.
The current Mavericks went 4-0 over six days against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes in Mavericks Independent Baseball League play at Volcanoes Stadium.
Also in the four-team league, the first-year champion Campesinos de Salem-Keizer were almost as successful against the Salem Senators, winning three out of four.
The Year 2 standings through Sunday featured a virtual three-way tie for first between the Volcanoes (9-8), Mavericks (10-9) and Senators (10-9), with the Campesinos coming on at 7-10.
Upcoming games include doubleheaders on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and one celebration/fireworks night game on Monday, July 4.
The doubleheader start times are 1 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Friday’s matchups are Campesinos-Mavericks followed by Volcanoes-Senators. On Saturday, the Volcanoes and Senators go first, with the Camps-Mavs as the nightcap. On Sunday, the Camps and Mavs again play the early game, with the Volcanoes and Sens at night.
The July 4 game starts at 5 p.m., and will pit the Volcanoes against the Mavericks. A big crowd is expected to help honor veterans, enjoy special music and catch the post-game fireworks show.
Scores from last week:
Monday, June 20 – Mavericks 7, Volcanoes 3; Campesinos 4, Senators 2.
Thursday, June 23 – Mavericks 12, Volcanoes 7.
Friday, June 24 – Senators 4, Campesinos 2.
Saturday, June 25 – Mavericks 15, Volcanoes 6; Campesinos 14, Senators 7.
Sunday, June 26 – Mavericks 17, Volcanoes 10; Campesinos 8, Senators 7.
Highlights from last week:
The Sunday Mavericks win was secured early, with Portland on top 11-1 in the fifth inning. This game capped a nice offensive week for the Mavs, who totaled 51 runs in four games. In the nightcap, the Campesinos held on, holding the potential tying run at third base at the end. Three of the four Camps-Senators games last week were decided by two runs or less.
The Mavs and Camps both had plenty of offense on Saturday.
The Mavericks outhit the Volcanoes 18-12. Portland had only an 8-6 lead after seven innings, but pulled away with seven late runs. Juan Carlos Abreau had a two-run home run for the Volcanoes, and Leomar Jimenez had one for the Mavericks.
In the Camps’ Saturday win, relief pitcher Andrew Willmon retired nine batters in a row in one stretch. In defeat, Angeddy Almanzar belted three-run and two-run homers.
On Friday, the Senators’ Chase Jessee allowed no hits and one run (unearned) in 6 2/3 innings, striking out. At that point, Jessee was in a dual with Liam Roseburg, who gave up only two runs in six innings, with seven strikeouts. Jessee left the no-hit bid to others, and the Camps wound up with two hits in the game. But after the Camps tied the score at 2-2, Dylan Moser cracked an RBI double with two out and Garrett Kueber scored Moser with a single. Up 4-2, closer Matt Geoffrion worked the ninth for Salem.
In the Thursday game, Jake Lialios had two strikeouts in the ninth to help the Volcanoes win.
On Monday, June 20, the Campesinos broke a 2-2 tie on Alex Marquand’s two-RBI single in the fifth.
