The volleyball season is off and running. Local high school teams played jamboree matches last week to get their feet wet.
Dallas in Class 5A, West Salem in 6A and Perrydale in 1A appear to have the tools to post good records and play late into the 2022 season.
Dallas will need a top-four finish in the Mid-Willamette Conference or to be high in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings in order to make the 16-team state playoffs again.
Thirty-two teams will make the postseason in both 6A and 1A this year. Three teams from West Salem’s new Central Valley Conference will advance automatically, and four teams from Perrydale’s Casco League will be assured of making the playoffs.
Here’s a look at each of the five Polk County squads:
Dallas
Last season: Dallas made the 16-team 5A playoffs ranked ninth in the state. The Dragons lost in the first round 3-1 at La Salle Prep to finish 15-11. In the MWC, the Dragons were fourth with a 10-6 record, trailing West Albany (16-0), Crescent Valley and Silverton (both 13-3).
This season: Dallas opens Tuesday, Sept. 6 at West Albany. The Dragons’ ninth and final MWC match is Oct. 4 at home versus Silverton. Dallas also is booked for Saturday tournaments at Tualatin, Sprague, Oregon City and Bend.
Outlook: The Dragons have reasons to be optimistic about 2022. They went 3-0 in a jamboree at Dallas last week, defeating Corvallis 25-16, West Albany 25-15 and Woodburn 25-16.
“We are jelling well as a team so far,” coach Kayce Lilley said, “and I really believe we have all the pieces we need to have a successful season. We have a solid core of returners and a great group coming in.”
More Dragons took part in club volleyball during the offseason, “and having those extra touches will be impactful,” Lilley said. “We also have spent a lot of time playing sand volleyball through the summer, which we are hoping shows up in being better conditioned, having better ball control and being smarter volleyball players.”
The Dragons graduated five seniors and have only two this season, but they are key players. Middle blocker Hannah Callaway and outside hitter Olivia Hale have quite a bit of experience.
“We’re expecting big things offensively from both of them,” Lilley said. “Callaway’s defensive presence at the net contributed a lot to our success (in the jamboree).”
Junior Grace Hannan is entering her third year of varsity setting.
“She will provide some calm, collected leadership, both on and off the court,” Lilley said. “She did a great job (in the jamboree) running the offense and leading our team.”
Junior Lacey Bateman got some varsity action last year.
“We are excited for her to be full time with us,” Lilley said. “We love her energy as a defensive specialist, and she’s always giving max effort, which really helps raise the energy of the whole group.”
Juniors Brooke Van Well, an outside hitter, and Kaelyn Golden, a libero/defensive specialist, are the others in a group of six returning varsity players.
“Brooke scored really efficiently for us” in the jamboree, Lilley said.
Another junior, Dakota Lee, joins the team as an opposite hitter, “and her blocking will be important for us,” Lilley said.
The league is loaded. It has two of the top three teams in the initial 5A rankings (Bend is No. 1, followed by West Albany and Crescent Valley). And two other MWC teams are in the top 10, with Silverton tied for seventh and South Albany No. 10.
“Our league is always tough, so we know we’re going to have to really show up every night in order to be competitive,” Lilley said. “We’re really looking forward to getting started with league matches.”
Central
Last season: The Panthers, with seven seniors, finished 7-15 overall and 5-11 in the MWC. They were sixth in league and ranked 17th in the state.
This season: The Panthers have two Thursday nonleague home matches, against Corvallis at 3 p.m., and with Dayton at 7 p.m. League play starts Tuesday at home against Lebanon. Central has trips to regular-season tournaments at Sprague, Oregon City and Sherwood.
Outlook: It looks like a year for growth and a year for the Panthers to find pieces of success where and when they can.
The cupboard is “pretty bare,” coach Bruce Myers said, “and we’re extremely young.”
Central has one senior – middle blocker Kendall Seidel – to go with seven juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.
The Panthers don’t have great size; Seidel is as tall as anyone but only 5-9.
Central does have athletes, though, including junior setter Ashley Barba and sophomore outside hitter Hadley Craig.
“Ashley got thrown in the fire (last year),” Myers said, “and Hadley is extremely talented but doesn’t have a lot of volleyball experience.”
Others to watch include junior libero Emily Newbeck, junior opposite Tatum Lushenko, junior outside hitter Jenna Cyphers and freshman setter Sophia Beasly.
The turnout was good, with more than 30 girls. But only a few play club volleyball, and none of them are on the varsity.
Central plans to carry three teams, with a JV and JV2.
“It’s a learning year,” Myers said.
Myers is in his fourth year at Central and in the final year of a career that started 40 years ago at Douglas High; he plans to retire after this season.
Why is he still coaching at age 72?
“I don’t hunt, I don’t fish, and my golf game sucks,” he said. “But I’m always excited to be in the gym.”
West Salem
Last season: The Titans ranked 14th in 6A after the regular season. They were 8-6 in the Mountain Valley Conference, good for fourth place. They had two state playoff matches, defeating Lakeridge 3-0 before falling to eventual finalist Jesuit 3-0.
This season: The Titans kick off their league season with a Thursday match at South Salem. Their first home game is Sept. 13 versus McNary. West Salem will play 12 Central Valley Conference matches, the last one on Oct. 20 at home against North Salem. The Titans also will go to tournaments at Southridge, Lakeridge, Westview, Bend and Jefferson.
Outlook: The Titans are in a new, and much smaller, league. The Central Valley Conference has only five teams, with McNary, North Salem, South Salem and Sprague joining West Salem. The old MVC had eight teams, with especially tough competition from Bend and Summit, and with Mountain View also in the fold; those three schools and Caldera have dropped to 5A this season.
Jesuit, West Linn and Sheldon are 1-2-3 in the first 6A poll. South Salem is No. 8, and Sprague is 10th.
West Salem has three players back from last year’s varsity roster, led by Lauryn Johnson. She’s a 6-1 junior outside hitter and middle blocker. The others are Jenna Woodcock, a 5-6 junior defensive specialist/libero, and Ashelyn Stanley, a 5-9 setter/opposite.
The three seniors on the roster are Adria Dixon, Savannah Johnson and Ruby McNamme. Dixon is a 5-10 setter. Opposite. Johnson is a 5-10 opposite/middle blocker. McNamme is a 5-4 libero/defensive specialist.
The season started well, as the Titans defeated Clackamas 3-1 and Ridgeview 3-0 on Saturday at Wilsonville.
Coach Scott Coons, a 1989 North Salem grad and former McKay coach, took over last year at West Salem.
Perrydale
Last season: The Pirates reached the 1A playoffs and defeated Crow 3-0 in the first round before falling to eventual state champion North Douglas on the road. Perrydale was No. 12 out of 69 teams in the 1A
rankings after placing second in league with an 11-3 mark (St. Paul won at 14-0, Jewell was third at 9-5). Overall, the Pirates were 15-6.
This season: The Pirates have a nonleague match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Delphian. The first Casco game is Tuesday at Willamette Valley Christian. It’s one of 12 league matches on the schedule. The finale is Oct. 18 at Falls City/Kings Valley Charter.
Outlook: The Pirates graduated three seniors from its 2021 team and will have two in their lineup this year. Both Courtney Reed and Cora Gleason figure to be mainstays for coach Lottie Breeden.
A pair of juniors, Ivy Janesofsky and Julia Fast, also will be key components.
Sophomore Kali Clement joins those four on the list of players returning to the varsity.
The roster also includes sophomore libero Myla Pearson and two freshmen – outside hitter Isabelle Arthur and setter McKenzie Freeborn.
Reed, Gleason, Clement and Fast will help lead the way at the net, with Gleason a primary setter. Janesofsky adds to the hitting and serving power.
The initial results were good. In a home jamboree last week, Perrydale swept Alsea and Columbia Christian 3-0, giving up only 13, 8, 13, 3, 12 and 12 points in the sets to 25.
“This year, our goal is to grow and build each other up,” Breeden said. “The last few years have been a little different due to COVID-19 regulations. We want to get back to the sport we love. I want this year’s team to enjoy normalcy again and make memories.
“We’ve been working hard all summer and are anxious for our season to start.”
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter
Last season: Falls City’s lone victory was 3-1 over C.S. Lewis Academy. The Mountaineers, who had three seniors, were seventh out of eight teams in the Casco with their 1-13 league record, and they were 1-14 overall.
This season: The Mountaineers’ 12-game league season starts Thursday at Jewell. The first home league game is Sept. 9 against C.S. Lewis Academy. The regular season ends Oct. 18 with FC/KVC at home against Perrydale.
Outlook: Dani Schneider moves up from assistant to head coach and gets a boost with the addition of a handful of players from new coop partner Kings Valley Charter.
Three returning Falls City athletes will play important roles, too, with senior Cora Watkin and sophomores Ariel Cooper and Nadia Meyer likely to stand out.
“Cora and Ariel continue to be our setters as of now but are showing some great potential to be strong hitters, so we will be exploring that possibility,” Schneider said. “I’m seeing a ton of growth in Nadia’s blocking and hitting. I’m excited to see her strengths in the front row throughout the season.”
The newcomers from Kings Valley include sophomores Sophie Gonzalez and Molly King-Groh.
“Both are eager to learn as much as possible and have proven to be extremely hard workers,” Schneider said. “Molly’s energy and communication skills have already made a huge difference in our team morale. Sophie has picked up setting, hitting and serving skills very quickly.”
