INDEPENDENCE — Allison Wells is the kind of softball player who you can count on for anything.

“She is a born leader and her teammates look to her for her advice and leadership on the team,” said Amber McLean, head softball coach at Central High School. “She always has a smile and is an all-around positive person to be around.”

Recently graduated from CHS, Wells, who played soccer and softball all four years, helped her team make it the quarterfinals game in the postseason for the first time in seven years.

“I ended up having one of my best seasons ever,” she said.

Her season stats demonstrate that: a .487 batting average, 46 base hits, 18 runners batted in, 29 runs scored, and she led the team with 13 stolen bases. And at the beginning of the season, Wells was voted by her teammates to be a team captain.

“Not only does she stand out as a leader and example to others, she had a phenomenal year in performance as well,” McLean said. “She started all 27 of our games, playing all but two innings throughout the entire season.”

Going into the season, Wells wanted to make her final few months with the Panthers softball team stand out.

“It was going to be my last year of softball; I wanted to make it a memorable one,” she said. “I’m very excited that my team and I had one of our best seasons ever.”

Things didn’t start out as Wells hoped.

“My season started rough at the plate,” she said. “But I continued to practice and work on specific drills to improve.

Her consistency and hard work paid off.

The Panthers ended the season in the No. 3 spot in the Mid-Willamette Conference, behind the Dallas High School Dragons.

Wells said it was a memorable season, but the memory that sticks out the most was making it to the playoffs, where they lost 3-2 to the Ridgeview Ravens, who ended up taking the state championship title.

“Making it to the playoffs was exciting,” Wells said. “This year was different because of the girls on our team and having a new coach.”

At the end of the season, Wells was selected to play in the Senior-All Star game, along with teammate Mariah Hyre. It was the cherry on top of an-already good season, she said.

The Senior All-Star game is an annual tournament series that invites the state’s top graduated seniors from 1A-6A leagues to play.

“Being selected and playing in the Senior All-Star Game” was another amazing memory, Well said. “It was such a fun experience to play on the Jane Sanders Field at the University of Oregon with girls I have competed against for years.”

Wells is headed to the University of Portland School of Nursing in the fall. She’ll dive into a busy first year of college, but wants to stay active by playing intramural sports.

She said she’s looking forward to going to college, but leaving behind a team she’s been a part of for so long is hard.

“I’m going to miss the camaraderie, challenge, competition, and teamwork that came with being a part of a team,” Wells said.