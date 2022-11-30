Itemizer-Observer
In basketball scoring runs often determine the outcomes of games. For the West Salem boys basketball team the early run of games gave them confidence for the rest of the season as they clinched a playoff berth and were only one game away from making it to the final state site in the Chiles Center in Portland.
“I think we had a really interesting year last season,” said seventh year head coach Travis Myers. “We started out really hot, played pretty well against some pretty good programs. And the Capital City Classic kind of put a huge bow on the first month or so of the season. And then we kind of got hit by some injuries and some illness as we came down the stretch. But the big highlight for our kids was by winning as many games as we did, and playing the schedule we played, we were able to host a playoff game which is big for our program.”
The Titans won the Capital City Classic at Willamette University beating quality teams like Beaverton, Silverton and 5A state champion Wilsonville. Before losing to then number four seed South Medford in the second round of the playoffs. West Salem graduated five seniors from last year’s team but current upperclassmen Tommy Slack, Jimmy Lathen, Connor Oertel and Trent Ferguson who all made league honors last season are hoping to take this rendition of the Titans further than last year.
“I think our kids are really confident,” said Myers. “So as of right now we have three guys in our starting lineup that were all league last year. Our point guard Jackson Leach kind of played as a backup role last year, and he’s made tremendous strides. And our guys have played a lot together. So the new guys we’re working in, have also played together and been in our system for a while. So I think the guys that are returning know what it takes and know what it feels like to do successful things.”
Despite the stellar performance at the CCC the Titans finished the regular season third in the Mountain Valley Conference behind state runner up Summit and Sprague. This season, West Salem is hoping their offensive firepower that saw them average nearly 64 points per game last season will help them set their sights on the top of the conference standings.
“We’re gonna be pretty similar offensively to what we were last season,” said Myers. “We’ve done some tweaks and then some small changes, but our ability to attack teams off the bounce has always kind of been our staple since I took over. It’s one thing we teach program wide. But this season we have a brutal gauntlet of a schedule to start out. And our guys have really high aspirations. They want to go to the state tournament, they were one step away last year and it kind of left a sour taste. And so that’s what they want to do, they really want to play against the best teams at the highest level at the end of the year.
West Salem will get their season underway this week with a jamboree at Sherwood High School against Sherwood who went 11-1 in their league last season and Ida B. Wells. The Titans will then have their first home game against Tigard on Tuesday, Dec. 6 before heading to their first tournament of the season at Mountainside High School on Dec. 9 and 10th.
“The jamboree is big for us,” said Myer. “Because we get to play you know, Sherwood and Ida B. Wells who are two really well coached programs. So they’re going to test us. It’s just a matter of getting to see what our kids do against other teams. But I think our kids are excited to go play with somebody else and it’s a chance for us to put some things on film and see what works. And we know that Tigard coming in is going to be really talented so everything we do this week will be geared toward that game on Tuesday (Dec.6).”
