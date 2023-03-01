Earlier in the week the West Salem boys basketball team clinched their first league title in 10 years after a hard-fought win on the road at McNary. Following the game, the Titans faced a final regular season matchup against Sprague. The Olympians earlier in the season had given West Salem all they could handle. In their Feb. 24 showdown, the Titans were shorthanded without key players Trent Ferguson and Connor Oertel. But as West Salem has done many times this season, they weathered multiple storms and eventually came out on top winning 64-58 to close out their regular season.
“The game against Sprague I felt like was really similar to the McNary game,” said head coach Travis Myers. “Other than we got out to a big lead against Sprague, both games were really tight and we really had to grind out a win in both. We had some guys step up and really extend their minutes on Friday but our kids were really resilient and I think a big credit to that is how hard we work everyday in practice.”
Tommy Slack led the Titans with 18 points followed by teammates Jackson Leach with 13 and Jimmy Lathen with 11.
Philip Goodrich, Slack and Lathen All combined to score the first 12 points for the Titans as they jumped out to a quick 12-3 lead. Matthew Luke’s three-pointer near the end of the first quarter cemented a 21-9 lead for West Salem.
Sprague heated up in the second quarter, slicing the double-digit lead down to five. West Salem led just 30-25 at the break.
“Halftime was 100 percent X’s and O’s,” said Myers. “We talked about execution and that we needed to keep our eyes up. We were really missing backside shooters because we didn’t have our heads up and then there were multiple Sprague defenders in the paint. So I think you saw the adjustment in the second half where we did a really good job finding guys cutting and underneath the basket.”
Sprague’s hot shooting continued in the second half when senior Liam Spencer made three three-point shots. The Olympians converted two from the charity strike after a West Salem technical foul. Then a Grayson Long three-pointer gave Sprague the lead at the end of the third quarter 49-47.
Leach stepped up in a monster way for West Salem scoring eight of his final 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Titans eventually got back on top and stretched their lead. West Salem outscored Sprague 17-9 in the final frame and Luke and Slack’s combined free throws put the icing on the final moments of the victory.
Next for West Salem will be a rematch from an earlier-season matchup when they host Oregon City on March 1 for the first round of playoffs.
“We’re a much different team than we were a couple of months ago,” said Myers. “Defensively we’re much different and at the time Oregon City was a bad matchup for us. We were missing a lot of our bigger guys and this time I think we can match them more along the front line. And we had some time to celebrate and do all that but now it’s time to put that all in the rearview mirror and go win the next basketball game.”
