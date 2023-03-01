West Salem Jackson Leach

Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer Observer

Junior Jackson Leach had eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Titans.

Earlier in the week the West Salem boys basketball team clinched their first league title in 10 years after a hard-fought win on the road at McNary. Following the game, the Titans faced a final regular season matchup against Sprague. The Olympians earlier in the season had given West Salem all they could handle. In their Feb. 24 showdown, the Titans were shorthanded without key players Trent Ferguson and Connor Oertel. But as West Salem has done many times this season, they weathered multiple storms and eventually came out on top winning 64-58 to close out their regular season.

“The game against Sprague I felt like was really similar to the McNary game,” said head coach Travis Myers. “Other than we got out to a big lead against Sprague, both games were really tight and we really had to grind out a win in both. We had some guys step up and really extend their minutes on Friday but our kids were really resilient and I think a big credit to that is how hard we work everyday in practice.”

