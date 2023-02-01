Itemizer-Observer
The ascension for the West Salem boys basketball team continues after the Titans secured another statement win against cross-town rival South Salem. The Saxons pushed the home Titans in spots but West Salem again led wire to wire picking up their ninth consecutive victory and second over South Salem, 75-66.
“I thought the first three quarters were some of the best defense we’ve played all year,” said head coach Travis Myers. “Guys were jamming people in the right spots, contesting shots and we’ve been working really hard in practice jumping to the ball and playing better as a unit. So I thought our kids did a really nice job against South Salem.”
The Titans had three scorers in double figures led by Jackson Leach’ (21), Tommy Slack (18) and Jimmy Lathen (13).
The Titans stifling defense allowed just one Saxon point in the opening five minutes. That allowed West Salem to jump out to a quick 10-1 lead. Two threes in the final minute of the quarter kept South Salem in striking distance. But the Titans still held a comfortable 17-10 lead going into the second.
South Salem got as close as four on two separate occasions in the second quarter but each of those instances was met with a corresponding West Salem score. Lathen’s last bucket off of an out-of-bounds play put the Titans up six going into the intermission 30-24.
“We went over a few things that we were doing against their zone,” said Myers. “We wanted to make sure we were still trying to do the things we were best at. Which is attacking downhill, isolating matchup problems and attacking the paint off of the dribble.”
Slack came out strong in the third quarter scoring 10 points in a span of three minutes which helped West Salem grow their lead to double digits. Leach dished to Lathen for the last bucket of the third quarter, expanding the Titans lead to 14 going into the final frame.
The Saxons exploded for 31 in the fourth quarter, anchored by four beyond the arc. Following a Charlie Rapp three that brought the score within eight, the Titans’ prowess at the free throw line kept the Saxons at bay. Leach, Connor Oertel and Kaden Martirano all sank daggers from the charity stripe in the final minute that helped seal another win.
Next for the Titans is a break from league action when they travel down to South Medford on Feb. 1 before returning to CVC league play on Feb. 3 at Sprague.
“It will be almost like a playoff game,” said Myers. “Going on the road against a top 12 opponent who hasn’t lost since we beat them and they also have two elite players. It will be a good opportunity for us to try to dial it up as we start to get into February.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.