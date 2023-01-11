Itemizer-Observer
A 12-point quarter from junior Connor Oertel helped propel the West Salem boys basketball team to their first league win over North Salem 66-53 on Jan. 5. After starting the season 0-4, the Titans have been trending upward as they have won six out of their last eight games with their only losses coming to California schools Modesto Christian and St. John Bosco at the Capitol City Classic tournament.
“I think we’re trending in the right direction which is always a good sign in January,” said head coach Travis Myers. “We went through some tough stretches of not being able to close games and at times not playing well enough against teams we should beat. So we’ve played really well in spurts and in a couple of games but I think our best basketball is still ahead of us which is a good sign.”
The Titans found weak spots in the Vikings 1-3-1 zone early; jumping out to a quick 8-2 lead in the first three minutes. From there, North Salem actually outscored West Salem 10-7 in the rest of the quarter but the Titans still held a slim lead 15-12 going into the second quarter.
West Salem got off to a blazing first five minutes of the second quarter going on a 20-2 scoring run including four threes and three of those coming from junior Matthew Luke.
“Matthew is the ultimate green-light guy,” said Myers. “He is probably our most skilled three-point shooter in the program right now and that’s kind of his job coming off the bench for us.”
With three minutes remaining until halftime, the Titans had seemingly broken the game open taking a 21-point lead 35-14. But the Vikings closed out the half strongly, responding with an 11-0 scoring run of their own to slice the lead down to 10 at halftime.
“I think at times we didn’t make the best decisions on offense,” said Myers. “That allowed North to kind of come back in it when we would go on a cold stretch. But I think we were most effective when we attacked inside with our guards and when our guys cut to the right spots. We could have done a better job of swinging the ball around on the perimeter because every time we did there were open gaps to attack.”
North Salem’s momentum carried into the start of the second half with the Vikings starting the third quarter on a 6-0 run bringing the lead within four. However, Jackson Leach scored 10 of the next 12 points for West Salem as the Titans lead swelled back to double digits by the end of the quarter 50-39. Connor Oertel and Jimmy Lathen took control of the scoring for the Titans in the final quarter. Oertel and Lathen combined for an 8-0 run in the first couple of minutes to push the lead near 20. North Salem kept battling but never got closer than 13 as some Oertel free throws closed out the Titans win 66-53.
The Titans will continue CVC league play with a home matchup against Sprague on Monday, Jan. 16 with a start time set at 6:30 p.m.
“I think the biggest thing is our preparation,” said Myers. “Sprague will probably play a similar 1-3-1 like we saw against North. But knowing coach Jordan Graneto he will empty out the defensive playbook and give every kind of look. And that’s another tough thing about our league is that everyone is good at different kinds of things and we’re going to have a tough night every night in our league.”
