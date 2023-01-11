West Salem BBall

Matthew Luke (left) knocked down three three-point shots in the second quarter.

 Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

A 12-point quarter from junior Connor Oertel helped propel the West Salem boys basketball team to their first league win over North Salem 66-53 on Jan. 5. After starting the season 0-4, the Titans have been trending upward as they have won six out of their last eight games with their only losses coming to California schools Modesto Christian and St. John Bosco at the Capitol City Classic tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.