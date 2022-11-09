Itemizer-Observer
Looking back on a season, teams can usually point to a moment that ultimately changed their course. When the West Salem boys cross country team went up to the Rose City championships and took first, it gave them the confidence knowing they could compete with the best teams in the state.
In the state championships on Nov. 5 the Titan boys finished third which is the best finish for a Salem-Keizer area team since 1962 when South Salem took first.
In 2018 when current head coach, Dalton Lindsey, was still an assistant, the Titans had one runner who was under 18 minutes. In his first year as the head coach, Lindsey had a couple runners that went under 17 minutes. Fast forward to this season, all the Titans boys were well under 17 minutes and were consistently contenders to finish near the top at seemingly every meet they entered.
“I think it’s kind of still surreal,” said Lindsey. “I’m still just kind of soaking it in that even happened. It’s kind of wild. I mean it’s been 60 years since a team from Salem has done that. I think it’s big, not only for the program but for our sport in the city of Salem.”
Just like their male teammates, the West Salem girls team confidence continued to build all season and ultimately resulted in a league title and state qualifying spot. The Titan girls also made history, having their best finish in school history as a team and also the best finish for an area team since 2016 when Sprague took sixth.
“I think it’s kind of wild to go from not being able to qualify for a state meet in nine years to showing up and placing sixth,” said Lindsey. “To come out here at the state meet with three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior and place sixth in state. I think that’s crazy but I think it gives them a little taste of what that looks like. And building that hunger for the next calendar year going into track this year and summer and back in it next season I think is going to be huge for our girls program.”
Jack Meier followed up his first place finish at the CVC district meet with a fourth place finish and a time of 15:20. Bliven also finished in the top 10 at seventh with a time of 15:30. The rest of the scoring Titans included Garrett Fenske (16:08), Ryan Newton (16:10) and Isaac McDonald (16:16).
The Titans girls were led by Gitte Lonigan who ran a personal best 18:53. Avery Meier (19:00), Mia Rasca (19:49), Julianne Rommel (19:53) and Abby Evans (20:18) rounded out the rest of the scoring for West Salem.
Though the state meet has concluded, the Titans still have a couple more meets on the schedule. On Nov. 12 West Salem will compete at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships in Idaho.
