From the outside, cross country can look like an individual sport. But for the West Salem Titans it will be a team effort in their pursuit of history.
Since the 1970s no 6A Boys Cross Country team in the Salem-Keizer area has finished within the top 5 at the state meet. The Titans believe they can. Since taking over the West Salem program in 2019 McNary grad Dalton Lindsey has helped turned the program into a state title contender.
Following high school, Lindsey was continuing his education online and one day got a call from his former head coach Patrick Fordney who asked him if he would come out and time some workouts for the Titans’ practice. Little did Lindsey know, that would be the beginning of his future with West Salem.
“I went and did that for a week and said to myself holy crap I love this,” said Lindsey. “I quit my job at Nike and I started working for the school district.I took on the assistant coach role for two years. He (Fordney) was getting older so four years ago he stepped down and I took over.”
It wasn’t smooth sailing for Lindsey early on. When he took over the team, there was excellent individual talent but the athletes needed to grow together. Establishing a culture of cohesion, competitiveness and fun were all apart of his plans to bring West Salem to the top.
“At the end of my first season in 2019 the boys were ranked 47th out of 52 6A schools,” said Lindsey. “And now through four years, it’s shifted to one of the best teams in the region. So it’s been fun to see progress and how it hasn’t just fallen into their laps. It has taken years of grit, mileage, and determination and any other adjective you want to use to get from that place to where we are now and its been fun.”
In 2019 between both boys and girls the Titans had only one qualified runner that competed in the state championships.
In 2021 the boys finished third in their district while the girls finished fifth. It was also the first year West Salem took a full compliment of runners to compete as a boys team. The boys returned all but one runner from last years’ state team who finished 12th and was Lindsey’s first team to score at state.
Returning runners from last years state team have all seen improvement in their personal best times. Junior Jack Meier has improved his time nearly 15 seconds and now is ranked 41st among all juniors in the nation. Isaac McDonalds has seen his best time decrease by 23 seconds while teammates Brady Bliven, Logan Schwartz and Garrett Fenske have all shaved 45 seconds or more off their previous bests.
Now coming into this season the Titans have been looking to accomplish more.
To start the season West Salem felt like they were slighted as they were ranked seventh in the opening OSAA coaches poll. Members of the team took that personally and have used that as motivation throughout the season. In the most recent poll released Oct. 5 the Titans moved up to inside the top three while no other Salem-Keizer teams are in the top 10.
When West Salem’s full compliment of runners compete for the boys they haven’t finished lower than third and recently picked up a first place team finish at the 2nd annual Rose City Championships in Portland.
While it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of what the Titans boys are looking to achieve. The West Salem girls, led by a young core group, are also chasing history, as they look to capture their first league title in nearly a decade.
“I think one of the fun parts about our our girls team is on the varsity side we only have one senior,” said Lindsey. “So it’s not a one and done and we have to rebuild again. My top end girls are all freshmen and sophomores. Our girls can have a good shot at winning conference for the first time since 2013.”
Just like their male counterparts, the Titan girls have been a slow build since COVID when they had only one runner cross the finish line at the district meet. At this point in time not only do the girls have a full roster, it has been a weekly battle to earn a varsity spot.
“It has been fun to see the team grow,” said Lindsey. “And not just grow in size but also grow in competitiveness.”
Despite their recent success, the Titans still view themselves as the underdogs in their race toward the top. On a few occasions in the most recent seasons, coaches and other competitors have asked West Salem runners if they’re ‘4A or 5A’ not knowing that they have been in 6A since their school’s inception.
“The past year our mantra has been no one knows who you are until you kind of do something about it,” said Lindsey. “We have embraced that in our races and I’ve told our team why not us, we prepare like these other teams and we can compete with them.”
