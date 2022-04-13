Itemizer-Observer
At the start of the West Salem girls tennis season, nothing was wrong with coach Chris Allen’s eyesight, but he was seeing double.
That’s double, not doubles.
Double in this case meaning not one but two foreign exchange students on the Titans’ team. Two good players at that, including one who quickly earned the No. 1 singles slot.
No. 1 Shasling Fonseca from Costa Rica and Mila Carreras from Paraguay have added a lot to the Titans this spring. Through last week, Fonseca was undefeated and Carreras had lost only once in singles play.
And what they have brought to the team is more than the victories.
“They’re awesome kids,” Allen said. “They jumped right into the team aspect and became an immediate part of it.”
Both girls are enjoying being Titans as well as their time in Oregon.
“I like the social part of being on a team,” said Fonseca, a 17-year-old who technically already has graduated from high school in Costa Rica and is looking for a tennis scholarship in the United States. “When your teammates are playing, you want to cheer for them, be a strong bond.”
“It’s my first time to go to another high school to compete, to take the bus and go to another city,” said Carreras, a 16-year-old junior. “It’s really great to feel part of a team.”
Carreras is just as fond of other things she’s experiencing here.
“I haven’t found anything I don’t like,” she said.
Fonseca is the serious tennis player of the two. At West Salem, she is known as “the girl from Costa Rica who plays tennis.” She has a high juniors-level ranking in Costa Rica.
“Tennis is my life,” she said.
She’s been playing since age 4. She was doing ballet from ages 1 to 7 and used to play piano, but when still very young she told her mom, “I want to use all my time to play tennis.”
The Titans play in a very tough tennis league, with Sprague, South Salem, Crescent Valley, Bend, Mountain View and Summit among the opponents in the Mountain Valley Conference.
Only the top four singles finishers at the district tournament May 9-10 at Salem Tennis & Swim Club will qualify for state, but Allen said “Shas is going to compete for a spot.”
Fonseca works hard on her game back home and has traveled around Central America for tournaments. She wants to make it to the Oregon high school state tournament, in part because U.S. college coaches might get more of a look at her. In Costa Rica, she made a couple of YouTube videos for coaches to view, in hopes she’ll hear from at least some of them.
That would not be unusual at all in this day and age. NCAA Division I and II schools recruit heavily worldwide, often signing prospects without any in-person contact. At the University of Oregon, six women’s players come from foreign countries (England, Spain, Switzerland and Japan). At the University of Portland, two players are from Croatia and two from Madedonia. Portland State has women’s players from Netherlands, Guatemala, Australia, Japan and France.
Fonseca has an attacking style on the court.
“I’m an offensive player. I like to go to the net and close the point with a volley. I’m aggressive,” she said.
She’s also good in the classroom and wants to study criminal law.
“I hope to start college in August,” she said. “I want to come back to the U.S. for college. I like it here in Oregon; it’s so pretty, super green, a lot of trees, it’s beautiful. But if I can find a tennis scholarship in another state, that would be great, too.”
Carreras humbly describes herself as “not a tennis player,” but she has athletic ability and through the years has participated in swimming, handball, soccer and horse riding. She might try violin again; she quit years ago “because my mom had forced me to do it, but now I want to do it again.” She also wants to visit a lot of countries and live or study in Europe, including Germany.
“I just play tennis a bit, for fun,” she said. “But I can hit the ball, and I’m mentally strong, so even though my opponent is winning I can still come back and win.”
Carreras hopes to come back to Oregon for college or at least study somewhere in the U.S.
“I like humanities, maybe law. I also like psychology, or something related to business or economics,” she said. “But I want to come back. I will come back.”
Both will have less than a full year at West Salem; Carreras arrived in February, Fonseca in December. They plan to be here through the end of the school year in June.
They live 2,860 miles apart, with Carreras in South America and Fonseca in Central America. They’ve never been to the other’s country and didn’t know the other was coming to the same Oregon high school. They are in the same algebra class, but have their differences.
“I’m introverted,” Carreras said.
“I’m talk a lot, I’m real extroverted,” Fonseca said.
Carreras lives in Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay. It’s a city of 525,000. It’s 6,383 miles from West Salem.
Fonseca lives in Cartago, Costa Rica, a historic city of 155,000 that is 15 miles from the capital (San Jose) but 3,368 miles from the home of the Titans.
Fonseca had never been to the U.S., while Carreras recently vacationed at DisneyWorld in Florida.
Neither knew anything about Oregon until they heard they would be coming here and did some online research.
They speak Spanish but have different accents and sometimes use different words for things. Here, they try to use English even with each other to get more practice with the language.
It was tough on Fonseca over the winter, as the Salem weather prevented her from playing much tennis.
“I played twice, and I was used to playing every single day. And January was so rainy, I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, no, let’s go back,’” she said with a smile.
She has found Oregon to be c-c-c-cold.
“I was wearing three long sleeves and was still cold,” she said.
Carreras, on the other hand, has taken a liking to the climate.
“I really like the weather,” she said. “It’s the total opposite of home, where it’s normally 90 degrees every day. I prefer cold weather.”
Both are slightly amazed at the lifestyle of teenagers here.
“Everyone has a car, every teenager. That’s crazy,” Fonseca said. “You’re independent at an earlier age. You can go places by yourself. In Costa Rica, you depend a lot on your parents.”
In Costa Rica and Paraguay, you have to be 18 to get a driver’s license, high school students cannot choose their classes, “and we stay in the same class with the same people all day,” Carreras said.
The two exchange students also are almost overwhelmed with the variety that consumers have in this area.
“A lot of choices here,” Fonseca said. “Like, you have all types of Oreos and chips, all the different flavors. We just have the normal, black and white Oreos and the plain Lay’s potato chips. Here, I’m like, what is that? We don’t have that.
“And there is so much junk food that is super easy to find. I like junk food, but I cannot eat it every day.
“But I like everything here. I will never forget these six months.”
That feeling is mutual.
“It’s something we get to remember, too,” Allen added.
