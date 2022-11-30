Itemizer-Observer
Last year, the Titans girls basketball team ended the season with a 16-1 stretch, winning 12 in a row during that span. West Salem clinched a Mountain Valley Conference title and a bid to the postseason where they played Grants Pass. The Cavemen bested the Titans by two points in the opening round of the state playoffs, ending their season. This season the Titans hope for more continued success from last season as they only graduate two seniors from a year ago.
“We have a really good group of girls,” said head coach Katie Singleton. “Our seniors last year were really good leaders and so we’re just excited to have that same kind of family mentality coming back into it with so many returning. And being able to kind of push forward on the things that we were doing well last year and try to make them even better this year.”
The Titans uptempo offensive attack led the MVC in scoring last season and saw them average over 50 points per contest over the course of the season. During the 12 game winning streak the Titans’ points per game ballooned to 62 as they took control of the conference from the onset. Coming into her sixth season as the head coach, Singleton is ready for her returners to use that as a springboard for this year.
“They’re just very focused,” said Singleton. “We’ve been battling the cold bug within our team so we’re not at 100% yet. But the girls are very driven to succeed. The seniors we have coming back this season are three- and four-year varsity players that have a lot of varsity experience. We do have some freshmen on the roster as well and I know that our leaders are going to do a good job of bringing them into the mix of what varsity basketball looks like. So it’s a nice blend of experience plus some fresh faces.”
Even though the team has been battling some sickness, the Titans waste no time challenging themselves in the early portion of the season as they start with a home jamboree against Sunset and Barlow who were in the top 10 last season. West Salem then travels for their first two matchups against Liberty and 5A opponent Silverton before coming home on Dec. 9 against Mountainside.
“I think the season was cut off shorter than it should have been last year,” said Singleton. “And I think we’re excited to be together. We’ve been battling with the sickness that we haven’t been able to see the fluidity of what we have. So I’m hoping this week we can put it all together in a game like setting in the jamboree without it going on our record. But I think that we have the athletes and the talent to be able to win games. We just have to be mentally prepared for those big moments. So our goal is to make it deeper into the playoffs and win our league.”
