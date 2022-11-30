Titans girls bball

Elizabeth Bennett (23) is among the returning Titans who hope to repeat as league champs.

 Contributed Photo - Eddie Bruning

Itemizer-Observer

Last year, the Titans girls basketball team ended the season with a 16-1 stretch, winning 12 in a row during that span. West Salem clinched a Mountain Valley Conference title and a bid to the postseason where they played Grants Pass. The Cavemen bested the Titans by two points in the opening round of the state playoffs, ending their season. This season the Titans hope for more continued success from last season as they only graduate two seniors from a year ago.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.