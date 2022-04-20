Itemizer-Observer
The West Salem boys lacrosse team is trying to get back to where it has belonged most years – atop the North Valley Conference and in the state playoffs.
The Titans, a club team, are 3-5 after a weekend trip to Central Oregon.
West Salem had a recent run of seven years as North Valley champions. The Titans came up one point short of West Albany in the conference standings last year, after everyone sat out 2020 because of COVID-19.
The Titans and Bulldogs are joined in the NVC by Corvallis, McNary and a Sprague-South Salem combined team.
League play has just begun; West Albany is 1-0, Corvallis 0-1, and the others yet to have conference action.
Overall, Sprague-South Salem is 7-1, West Albany 1-3, McNary 3-6 and Corvallis 0-6.
Fourth-year Titans head coach Jack Davis likes the makeup and potential of his squad. The question marks are its youth – only two seniors are on the roster and lack of depth.
“We get tired,” Davis said.
But, “we have a lot of good players and a number of guys who play on travel club teams,” he added. “We have a really good offense and a strong defense.”
The goal was to get 30 players out for lacrosse this year and field a junior varsity team as well as a varsity. About 24 prospects came out, and West Salem is varsity only.
Defenders Hunter Murray and Jaydn Dunbar are the seniors.
“So it’s a pretty young team,” Davis said. “We have strong sophomore and junior classes. But we are going up against teams with 14 seniors, which can make a difference in terms of both age and leadership.”
One sophomore, attack man Trenton Ferguson, scored seven goals in the first two games, but the 6-7 West Salem basketball post dislocated an ankle in a spring break hoop tournament, according to Davis.
The Titans lacrosse team won its first two games this year, defeating Mountainside 17-9 on March 15 and Forest Grove 15-3 on March 17. A four-game skid followed, with the losses 7-1 to Oregon City, 12-2 to Summit, 8-3 to Mountain View and 14-12 to Sheldon.
Last week, the Titans broke through with a 17-3 victory at Beaverton.
While Davis acknowledged that the Beavers weren’t the toughest team on West Salem’s schedule, he was excited about the passing, which included a six-assist night by junior Ryder Story (“he worked really hard”) and a big game by faceoff man Eric Ramirez, a junior who won more than 90 percent of those battles.
On Saturday, West Salem expected to play two Saturday games on the road, but the first game was canceled at Sisters because of snow. The Titans managed to play in some snow on Saturday night at Caldera High and lost 12-9 to the Bend-Caldera combined team, which is 7-4.
“It was a good game, and we could have won,” Davis said, “but we had some mental mistake and had some trouble transitioning from defense to offense.”
Ramirez had another big game on faceoffs, and junior Mason Murray played three positions (middie, attack, long-stick middie) throughout the game, posing problems for Bend-Caldera “everywhere,” Davis said.
Another junior, Roman Burray, “has been all over the field and dominant on the team – we’d be in a tough spot without him,” Davis said. “He’s an athletic football guy who can beat just about anyone on a dodge or on defense.”
This week, West Salem has one game, at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday versus the Aloha-Southridge combined team.
The regular season goes through the May 10 game at West Albany.
To make the playoffs, West Salem probably will have to win the conference. The Titans will play each conference opponent once, starting April 28 at home against Sprague-South Salem.
The Titans can have players from Dallas (and Davis teaches English and social studies at Dallas High), but the only Titan player from Dallas is Dunbar, who also takes part in water polo.
