To say West Salem High’s Brooks Ferguson took the road less traveled in signing his football letter-of-intent doesn’t tell the whole story but isn’t incorrect.
Instead of going just down a Polk County road to play for his father, Western Oregon coach Arne Ferguson, Brooks soon will be heading north on Interstate-5 to be a Portland State Viking.
“It’s close to home, which is always a bonus,” Brooks said. “And I wanted to play at the highest level possible.”
Western Oregon is an NCAA Division II school. Portland State competes in the D-I Football Championship Subdivision as a member of the Big Sky Conference. The Big Sky includes several traditionally strong football programs, including Montana and 2021 national runner-up Montana State.
So, it’s on to the Park Blocks of Portland and to the home field at Hillsboro Stadium for Ferguson after he graduates from West Salem in June.
The 6-5, 225-pounder led the Titans to the Mountain Valley Conference championship this season. He was a strong two-way player, but his offensive abilities were big in helping make the Titans explosive. West Salem averaged 33.1 points per game and reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Ferguson threw for 1,550 yards and 10 touchdowns with only four interceptions, completing 59.9 percent of his passes. And he had the run component as well, rushing for 719 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“I love to run the ball. I’m not a stagnant guy,” he said, listing the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert as his favorite quarterbacks and players he tries to use as models.
Ferguson, a starter in basketball and in the infield for Titans baseball, has the quickness that fits the mold of recent Portland State quarterbacks, but his size brings a new dimension to Vikings coach Bruce Barnum.
“Brooks has height at the position we have not had,” Barnum said after Wednesday’s PSU signing of 21 high school players and three transfers. “I have seen him since his early days, and I’m excited to have him in the program.”
Ferguson said he likes what the Vikings offer and is a fan of their new quarterbacks coach, Jon Eagle.
“Great guy,” he said. “And Coach Barnum is a super classy guy. I really enjoy being around him.”
Ferguson said he has followed the Portland State program, so he knows the Vikings have productive shoes to fill due to the loss of Davis Alexander. A 6-0, 195-pound QB from Gig Harbor, Washington, Alexander is second all-time at PSU in total offense (10,133 yards) and passing yards (8,876). Alexander, whose elusive scrambling and running threat complemented his throwing, hopes to continue in football, possibly in the Canadian Football League.
The Vikings signed one other prep quarterback last week in 6-3, 200-pound Logan Gonzalez out of Orange Lutheran High in Orange, California. And with any team always on the lookout for a way to upgrade, Ferguson knows he has work to do if he wants to crack the Portland State lineup someday.
“I need to be a more fine-tuned thrower, a more complete player,” he said. “And get bigger, stronger, faster, as does everyone.
“I’m really looking forward to playing just football and getting my body better for that sport. I’ve got to get better every day.”
Ferguson’s main subjects in school are math and science, but by summer, when he shifts to Portland, he’ll be somewhat majoring in football, cramming in everything he can as a new Viking.
“He is very knowledgeable, talented and athletic for his size,” Barnum said, “and it is hard to miss with a coach’s kid. I am anxious to see how he develops in the quarterback room and how he performs on the field.”
And Brooks might get to see his father on game day on occasion – when Arne Ferguson is on the other side of the field at Hillsboro Stadium. The Vikings have been known to play Western Oregon in the early season; the teams met there on Sept. 18 last season, with PSU winning 21-7.
If that match-up is scheduled again and Ferguson has the opportunity to play in a Viking uniform?
“I’ll be trying to beat my dad, obviously,” he said, “and gain some bragging rights.”
