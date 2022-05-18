Itemizer-Observer
The West Salem Titans scored a bunch of points at the Mountain Valley Conference district track and field meet and will send a bundle of athletes to this week’s Class 6A championships.
Only Summit stood in the way of West Salem winning the MVC boys and girls titles.
The Storm, with their usual dominant distance crew, were significantly more potent than everyone in the district meet hosted Thursday and Friday by McKay.
The Storm boys scored 190 points, and West Salem was second with 144, well ahead of third-place Mountain View’s 89.
The Summit girls rang up 229 points. West Salem was second with 133. South Salem was third with 62.
The top two finishers in each district event, plus selected wild cards from around the state, earned trips to state. The 6A meet is Friday and Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
West Salem wound up with seven individual state qualifiers in eight events from the boys team and six individual qualifiers in nine events from the girls team, which also will run at state in the 4x100-meter relay.
Brady Bliven, a junior, won the MVC 800 with his personal-best time of 1 minute, 56.30 seconds. He also finished second in the 1,500 to qualify for both events.
Sophomore Mihaly Akpamgbo won the 100 (and took third in the 200).
Tyce Chaney, a senior, gave the Titans another district champion by clocking a PR of 49.71 in the 400.
Jack Meier, a sophomore, earned a ticket to state in the 3,000 with his third-place, PR time of 8:35.75 behind two Summit runners.
Wild-card boys qualifiers were senior Jesse Goodwin in the shot put (third at district with a PR of 46 feet, 7 ¾ inches), junior high jumper Mobolaji Majekodunmi (fourth with a PR of 6-0) and triple jump sophomore Ugo Odoemelam (third with a PR of 42-6).
Girls sprinter Olivia Jolivette, a sophomore, won the 100 and placed second in the 200 to set up the possibility of a state double.
Senior Darian Ehrmantraut ran second in the 100 hurdles and will get to run at Hayward, too.
The short relay squad finished second at district, with freshmen Emorie Loewen and Sophia Johnson and sophomores Lola O’Brien and Jolivette handling the baton.
Senior thrower Natalie Cunningham came through in the shot and discus, finishing first and second. Her discus distance of 126 feet, 8 inches was her best this season.
Senior Alison Calvin-Stupfel made it to state in the high jump and triple jump. She won the high jump at 5-3 and placed second in the triple with a leap of 33-11.
Also headed to Eugene: wild-card qualifiers Emma Dalke in the shot and Phoebe Beckett in the discus. Both placed third at district. Dalke is a sophomore, and Beckett is a senior.
Other boys district placers on the track for the Titans: junior Caeleb Hensley, fifth in the 400; junior Logan Schwartz, third in the 800; Meier and junior Isaac McDonald, 5-6 in the 1,500; Schwartz and McDonald, fourth and fifth in the 3,000; junior Matthew Nivala, sixth in the 110 hurdles; senior Judah Aliifua, eighth in the 110 hurdles; Nivala, seventh in the 300 hurdles, and freshman Hudson Whipple, eighth in the 300 hurdles.
The Titans’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays placed third.
Goodwin was third in the discus.
Freshman Kaiden Sullivan took eighth in the discus.
In the javelin, sophomore Makai DeBerry was third and junior Jimmy Lathan fourth.
Majekodunmi, a junior, was fourth in the long jump.
In the triple jump, senior Grant Powell fourth.
Many of those placing and earning district points had PR’s.
For the West Salem girls, several freshman produced big at district, as well. Johnson ran fifth in the 100 and eighth in the 200. Gitte Lonigan was fifth in the 1,500 and third in the 3,000. Madison Forest placed fifth in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Amaya Huggins was eighth in the 100 hurdles. Caroline Haworth was eighth in the high jump.
The 4x400 team of Loewen, Forest, Johnson and O’Brien crossed the line in fourth.
In the girls shot, sophomore Emma Dalke was third. Senior Phoebe Beckett was fourth in the shot and third in the discus.
Two javelin throwers scored. Junior Morgan Dorsey-DuQuesne was fourth and senior Nyah Hawley seventh.
Calvin-Stupfel was fifth in the long jump, and Jolivette added a sixth in the long jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.