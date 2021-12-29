POLK COUNTY — What a week for West Salem.
The Titans were one of 16 teams entered in the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University — and when the Dec. 18-22 extravaganza ended, they were the last team standing.
West Salem pulled out a 42-39 victory over highly regarded Wilsonville in the nightcap finale.
Elsewhere in boys basketball, Perrydale picked up another win and shorthanded Falls City came up short in its nonleague game.
A closer look at the three teams:
West Salem
The unranked Titans improved to 6-1 with their four-game run in the Capitol City Classic.
If the rest of the state didn’t know about them before, they do now.
“I don’t think we’re going to sneak up on anybody anymore,” coach Travis Myers said.
West Salem opened the tournament with a 67-50 victory over Portland’s Jefferson High on Dec. 17.
Three days later, the Titans won their quarterfinal game over Silverton 75-53.
The next day, Dec. 21, West Salem came from way behind to knock off Beaverton 65-62 in two overtimes in the semifinals.
Beaverton was ranked sixth in Class 6A, Silverton was No. 1 in 5A, and Wilsonville was No. 2 in 5A.
Wilsonville, meanwhile, advanced in the other half of the bracket with wins of 60-41 over Corvallis, 54-51 against Rancho Christian of Temecula, California, and 54-52 against Roosevelt.
Wilsonville was 7-0 this season going into the final.
The Titans trailed 23-18 at halftime in a championship game that featured plenty of tough defense and disciplined offense – Wilsonville staples for years.
After three quarters, the Wildcats had a 35-30 advantage.
The Titans rallied. And, when sophomore Jackson Leach knocked down a 3-point shot with 2:52 left, the Titans had their first lead since early in the second quarter, on top 38-37.
Junior guard Tommy Slack scored a rebound basket with one minute remaining to give the Titans a 40-37 lead.
The score was 40-39 for West Salem, and the Titans had the ball, with 25 seconds to go.
West Salem’s final points came on Slack’s two free throws with 11 seconds on the clock.
Wilsonville had a look at a 3-pointer to tie it, but it wasn’t a particularly good one. Senior point guard Jon Breyman “defended it pretty well,” Myers said, and the fadeaway fell short.
The 5-11 Breyman, who played solid defense all the way against Wilsonville, was named tournament MVP.
Sophomore post Trenton Ferguson, 6-7, was given first-team all-tournament honors as well.
Breyman had led the way offensively against Beaverton, scoring all 21 of his points after a slow first half by the Titans.
Ferguson had a big game against Jefferson, with 24 points (20 through three quarters) and 11 rebounds, and he was big on the boards in the Wilsonville game.
“Down to the wire, we found a way against two very tough teams,” Myers said of the semifinals and finals.
Silverton, a team the Titans were somewhat familiar with from their 63-50 loss to the Foxes last season, couldn’t match West Salem’s potency this time. The Titans built a 9-0 lead and pulled away in the fourth quarter after leading by 10 through three periods.
Brooks Ferguson, the Titans’ 6-6 senior post, was doing most of the damage against Silverton. He rang up 22 points.
“He played awesome,” Myers said. “He scored inside and outside.”
The Beaverton game did not look good early for the Titans. The Beavers led 27-7 and by eight at the half.
West Salem tied the score with about four minutes to go on a 3-pointer by senior guard Miciah O’Connor.
A little later, Slack’s 3 gave the Titans a one-point lead, but they trailed 51-48 with time running out. They got the ball with six seconds to go, and Breyman performed his Damian Lillard act by hitting a step-back 3 from 25 feet at the buzzer, forcing overtime.
The four Capitol City Classic victories came immediately after West Salem’s only defeat so far. That was an 89-56 loss to Tualatin that mirrored what happened to West Salem in football this season.
In football, Tualatin also was ranked No. 1 and undefeated when it dismantled a previously unbeaten Titans team 49-14. West Salem bounced back in football, too, ripping off six straight wins to claim the Mountain Valley Conference title and reach the second round of the state playoffs.
“This tournament showed all our guys that we can compete,” Myers said.
West Salem became the first Oregon school to win the Capitol City Classic in its five-year history.
Having such a strong field so close to home is huge for the Titans’ program, Myers added.
“This time of year, it’s hard to get good games. You often have to travel,” he said. “To get four good basketball games and stay at home is really good for us.”
West Salem’s next game is 5 p.m. Thursday at nonleague Westview, which was 1-5 through Christmas. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Titans will be home at 6:30 p.m. to face Newberg, which started the season 2-6.
The Titans’ first of 14 Mountain Valley Conference games is Jan. 11 at McKay.
Perrydale
The Pirates defeated Country Christian 45-43 at Perrydale last week to raise their overall record to 5-1.
Next for the Pirates is Thursday’s Class 1A Casco League game against Falls City. It starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at Perrydale.
The Pirates are 2-0 in league, having downed Willamette Valley Christian 49-40 and St. Paul 43-35.
The Oregon School Activities Association coaches poll put the Pirates at No. 7 in the state for 1A, The only other league team ahead of them was Crosshill Christian (5-1), at No. 3 behind No. 1 Powder Valley and No. 2 Open Door Christian Academy, both undefeated.
Close games seem to be the standard for Perrydale this season. Every game has been decided by nine points or less. The Pirates were 1-1 in games decided by two points after the visit by Country Christian.
“I guess that’s what we’re going to do this year,” Perrydale coach Brian Domes said.
Even when the Pirates have a shot for a more comfortable margin of victory.
That was the case against Country Christian, as the Pirates led by double digits a couple of times, including in the fourth quarter, only to see Country Christian with the ball, down by two and inbounding along the baseline with a chance to win or force overtime.
“We survived,” Domes said.
The Pirates prevailed in part because they shot a little better than Country Christian, which was 3-2 going into Christmas. Perrydale fired at a 40-percent clip from the field (50 percent on 3-pointers), and held Country Christian to 36.2 percent.
Also, Perrydale sank 14 of 22 free throws, making 7 of 12 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Kaej Haynes led Perrydale scorers with 16 points.
“It was a good game for Kaej,” Domes said.
Senior McGuire Perkins added 11 points, and sophomore Connor Graber came off the bench to score eight.
Senior Brandon Graber had a team-high nine rebounds. Haynes was second with six.
Senior point guard Finn Janesofsky had to work hard against a full-game, full-court press.
“Finn was pretty exhausted,” Domes said. “It’s hard to take that kind of pressure.”
Falls City
The Mountaineers slipped to 1-6 overall when they lost their only game last week. They went to Triangle Lake and fell 60-36.
Coach Pat Irving said the team was without one starter, junior Kirk Davis, and was continuing to battle health issues.
All-in-all, he wasn’t overly disappointed.
“The kids showed pretty good hustle,” he said. “Freshman Chris Sickles did a good job of coming in and taking over Kirk’s spot. Noah Preston did a really good job on the rounds. Elliot Foust and Aaron Burgess had pretty decent games and led us in scoring. We got to the line 30 times and made 22 (73.3 percent).
“We just need to start scoring more,” Irving said.
